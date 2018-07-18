The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club suspended former president and newly-elected Zulu king Naaman Stewart because of a pending lawsuit alleging sexual assault, according to a report from WWL-TV.

While Stewart was suspended, it was not immediately clear if he would have to give up his crown that he earned after he eked out a victory by six votes, according to the station.

“Mr. Stewart became very aggressive, demanding that (the) plaintiff show him her breasts and he would leave,” the lawsuit alleges. “Mr. Stewart solicited and then demanded sexual activity from the plaintiff. Mr. Stewart groped and grabbed the plaintiff on several parts of her body.”

A former bartender at the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club recently reported the alleged incident to police and then filed a lawsuit against Stewart and the club. She told police she recorded audio of the incident.

The alleged victim claims that “she was tossed around hitting the walls hard in the restroom trying to brace herself and escape the vicious contact of Naaman Stewart.”

Stewart last week sought to have the lawsuit tossed out, arguing that the alleged harassment has passed the statute of limitations by two years since the lawsuit was filed three years after the alleged harassment.

Elroy James, who was named president of the 109-year-old club, said results of the investigation will be presented to the board of directors when it's complete, which will help determine the correct course of action.

"This is the first step to figuring out what happened,” James said, adding that there will not be another press conference until a final resolution is determined.

