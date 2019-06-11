The issue of Denka Performance Elastomer and its emission of chloroprene — a “likely carcinogen,” according to the EPA — is a rare discussion at St. John the Baptist Parish Council meetings.
But Tuesday night’s was different, with council members beginning the meeting by clearly and harshly criticizing how regulators communicate with the parish, after it was revealed last month that the plant straddled between LaPlace and Reserve had failed to reduce emissions by an agreed-upon amount.
District III Councilman Lennix “Tweet” Madere, who represents the Reserve area, said he reached out to Chuck Carr Brown, head of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, asking him to come to a meeting after seeing media reports in May that Denka had failed to lower its emissions by 85%. That’s the amount Denka and LDEQ agreed upon in a 2017 consent order, with Denka spending over $35 million since that time on equipment to lower emissions.
But Brown refused, Madere said, citing pending legal action by Councilman Larry Sorapuru against the agency over its handling of the Denka issue as a reason not to come.
Instead, LDEQ sent a letter to the council last week, which was read aloud at Tuesday’s meeting. The letter assured that LDEQ would continue to work with Denka to reduce emissions and seek feedback from the St. John Parish community through “occasional public meetings and regular visits to the area.”
Council members quickly jumped on that line, which appeared late in the letter, saying they only remember one public meeting Brown held in the community in 2016.
“It’s evident LDEQ isn’t going to come here,” Council Chairman Thomas Malik said.
Councilmembers said that they shouldn’t have been caught off guard that Denka had failed to meet its emissions-reduction threshold, which LDEQ informed the company of in a letter last month, giving the plant 30 days to reach the 85% reduction or possibly face fines.
Denka officials have said the plant reduced emissions by around 70% over the past four years, and would have been farther along by now if it hadn’t been for some hang-ups along the way. A company spokesman said the company will meet its reduction goal.
But councilmembers want to be involved in the future, even though Madere acknowledged that the council has no power to regulate Denka’s emissions — that’s up to LDEQ.
“The belief is the parish knows a lot more than we’re saying, but we really don’t,” he said.
Travis Perrilloux, interim director of Public Safety for St. John, also said he doesn’t recall ever being contacted by LDEQ or Denka over chloroprene emissions.
“Don’t you think you should be contacted instead of having Mr. Madere track this man down?” Sorapuru asked.
“Yes,” Perrilloux replied.
Baileigh Rebowe Helm, spokeswoman for Parish President Natalie Robottom, said a potential solution for the council is to have the EPA’s David Gray regularly come to meetings.
Gray, the acting administrator for EPA Region 6 — which includes Louisiana — has attended meetings of the environmental activist group Concerned Citizens of St. John, occasionally providing updates regarding Denka.
Councilmembers agreed that seems like the best option right now.
“I don’t want to see any plant closed, you know, but if they can’t do what DEQ asks them to do we’ve got to find something out to help our people,” said District VI Councilman Larry Snyder.