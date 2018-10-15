The New Orleans Advocate is introducing a weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," that will feature interviews with Advocate reporters about the topics they're covering.
The premiere episode includes an interview with special projects reporter John Simerman, who discusses the newspaper's investigation of Louisiana's split-jury scheme and a Nov. 6 ballot initiative to change it. Reporter Della Hasselle talks about her recent reporting on carcinogens in the River Parishes, and Ian McNulty shares news about the closing of a venerable Marigny bakery and the present and future of po-boy loaves. The show is hosted by editor and reporter Gordon Russell.
