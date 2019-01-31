A controversial attempt at revamping New Orleans’ bar regulations is off the table for now, and City Council members said Thursday they want the rules softened or better targeted before the next attempt is put forward.
Three council members, including one of the ordinance’s sponsors, largely sided during a hearing Thursday with critics of the proposal who said it could have allowed neighbors to shut down bars for minor violations and led to excessive punishments for minor missteps by establishments.
Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who sponsored the ordinance along with Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen, announced on Wednesday that she would be withdrawing the measure and coming up with a new proposal. That’s the second time in a year that the regulations have been proposed, withdrawn and modified in the face of criticism.
That left Thursday’s hearing largely as an opportunity to go over concerns about the now-dead ordinance before the new one is crafted.
“If we’re going to look at this, let’s use it as an opportunity to be more reflective of who we are as a city,” Palmer said. “Our goal is to really put people into compliance, not put them out of a job.”
The ordinance would have made a range of changes to how businesses that sell alcohol are regulated in the city. The main focus was on bars and similar venues.
The provision that got the most attention on Thursday was a proposed rule that would trigger an official investigation if 10 residents who live within about a block complain about a business. A similar provision is already in the city’s regulations, but council members, bar owners and service industry workers said it could cause problems as new people move into an area where bars are already operating.
“People who move to the French Quarter from other places may not know what the French Quarter is all about,” said Tierney Monaghan, whose family owns several bars. “Extant businesses could be in real danger if someone wants to complain about something that has been there for a very long time.”
Councilman Joe Giarrusso agreed that the rule could present problems.
“I think the concern is we need to go after bad actors and make sure they’re the ones that are being prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Giarrusso said. “We need to make sure that the law isn’t being used for penny-ante situations ... or by neighbors to try to one-up” existing businesses that serve alcohol.
Giarrusso, Palmer and Councilwoman Helena Moreno also raised concerns about regulations that would allow the city’s Alcohol Beverage Control Board to revoke licenses for a wide range of potential offenses, suggesting that penalty should be reserved for serious problems.
Even before Thursday’s hearing, several of the most controversial aspects of the ordinance were scaled back.
A provision that would have allowed regulators to require owners of problem bars to install exterior and interior cameras providing a live feed to the city’s Real Time Crime Center was among those pared back. Under the latest version of the rules, businesses could be required only to install exterior cameras that would not be hooked into the surveillance system.
Another element that has drawn criticism is a provision requiring bar employees to register their information, including their names and fingerprints, with the Police Department. That requirement already exists in the city’s laws governing businesses that sell alcohol, but it is not enforced.
Critics, and some council members, argued that the requirement should be struck entirely.
Moreno suggested the council should also seek changes to state laws to, for example, end a rule that prohibits anyone who has committed a felony in the previous five years from owning a bar.