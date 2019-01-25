The firms tapped to redevelop Charity Hospital will be able to take a closer look at the Tulane Avenue building over the next year under an agreement approved Friday by the LSU Board of Supervisors.
The close review by 1532 Tulane Partners could last as long as a year, during which time the developers would have full access to the building to assess its condition and show it off to investors.
If all goes well during that phase, developers will sign an official lease for the building with the LSU Board and finally begin their work to turn the abandoned hospital into a $250 million office, residential and retail space.
That project would breathe life into an structure that has sat vacant since Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and is fondly recalled by thousands of New Orleanians as the site of their births or major operations.
The board’s property and facilities committee and full board approved the pre-development deal Friday at LSU’s Shreveport campus.
“We intend to move very quickly, and starting next week, we will be in the building starting the environmental (reviews) and doing due diligence on” the property’s title, said Joe Stebbins of CCNO, who, along with Israeli real estate company El Ad Group, make up the partnership 1532 Tulane.
Charity has sat vacant since its basement flooded during Katrina, and while several plans for its redevelopment have been floated, none have gotten off the ground. Those included a proposal supported by former Mayor Mitch Landrieu to use it to house City Hall and Civil District Court.
Gov. Bobby Jindal also sought proposals from developers interested in the building, though that process was restarted when Jindal left office. Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration eventually tapped the LSU foundation's real estate arm to oversee the selection of a developer.
The 1532 partnership emerged as the victor in that process over a competing proposal from New Orleans developer HRI Properties that would have seen City Hall move into the abandoned 20-story teaching hospital, as Landrieu touted.
Instead, 1532 Tulane will partner with Tulane University as an anchor tenant for the site, in a project that is also expected to include housing for Tulane students and faculty. It will also include "workforce" housing, which is typically defined as housing for city residents who don't qualify for low-income housing subsidies but who still need assistance.
Stebbins' group will also provide an upfront lease payment of $11.85 million in the first year after the lease is signed — about $850,000 more than it originally proposed. The partnership will also pay $250,000 a year for the duration of the 99-year lease, the same amount it promised in its proposal.
LSU and the foundation will negotiate an agreement spelling out where the payments will go.
Once a lease is signed, construction would take about 20 months.
During pre-development, however, 1532 Tulane will pay a $100,000 deposit for the first six months and $50,000 for every three additional months it needs to go through the building, conduct environmental testing and assess its readiness for rehabilitation.
They will be able to back out of the deal at anytime during that process.
A public meeting will be held in New Orleans on Feb. 15 to again go over the pre-development deal, officials said; Stebbins said his group also plans to hold public outreach meetings.
"(The developers) have worked incredibly hard to bring this project to life," said facilities committee chairman Jimmie Woods, the CEO of the local Metro Service Group.
"I am one of those board members who were born in Charity Hospital, along with six of my siblings...so I understand how important it is to my community members and in the state."