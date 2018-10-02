New Orleans’ bike-sharing program is permanently dropping its prices, in the hopes of attracting new riders as city temperatures cool off this fall.
The program, called Blue Bikes, also wants to turn people who rode for free under one of its recent promotions into longterm customers.
Riders will pay 10 cents a minute or $6 an hour starting in October, down from the original roughly 13 cents a minute or $8 an hour. New riders will also pay a one-time $5 registration fee.
The prices of monthly and annual plans will stay the same. Those are $10 a month for college students, $20 a year for low-income riders and $15 a month for other riders.
The initiative launched last December after a partnership between City Hall, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Social Bicycles. It has made 700 bikes in 70 locations available to customers, and hopes to expand further in the future.
“We hope that the lowered hourly price reflects the needs of the communities Blue Bikes serves,” said city Office of Transportation Director Laura Bryan in a statement.
The program offered free rides to New Orleans residents all September long, a move that prompted riders to take 10,000 more rides in September than they did in August. Officials hope to build on that momentum with the new price drop.
The affordable prices also come in time for fall, when heat subsides and more people are inclined to outdoor exercise. And they come as city officials are in talks with three scooter-share companies that want to set up shop in New Orleans.
Those companies would charge riders $1 to unlock their scooters and 15 cents a minute after that. Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration and the City Council is expected to finalize rules for their operation in the coming months.