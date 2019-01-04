Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s plan to pull down at least some of the city’s traffic cameras has finally been realized, a boon for motorists who have long complained about being ticketed on their way to work or school.
As of this week, 20 of 31 cameras outside of school zones have been shut off, the city said Friday. All cameras located in school zones, meanwhile, have been adjusted to only issue tickets during school zone hours.
That represents a shift from Cantrell’s original plan to pull all city cameras down and stop “nickel-and-diming” residents but comes after a team of advisors and some residents were amenable to keeping some cameras on.
Those she did leave up include the city's five most lucrative, though three in that number are school zone cameras that will be significantly hampered by the new rules.
Others shut off are located near cameras that will be left on.
Unaffected, profitable cameras include the non-school-zone camera on the northbound side of South Carrollton Avenue at Palmetto Street near Costco, and the one on the eastbound side at Canal Street at South Carrollton Avenue. A northbound camera on Henry Clay Avenue at Coliseum Street will also stay on.
Those cameras have churned out over 345,000 tickets in the past decade.
But cameras near those devices will be turned off, meaning drivers traveling down one side of the street could be snapped, while drivers on the other side would not.
The signs that advise drivers their speed is being recorded, however, will remain posted in all directions. The city said that move will "preserve many of the safety benefits of having cameras at these intersections while lowering the financial burden on residents."
Meanwhile, school zone cameras regularly snap drivers traveling faster than 20 miles per hour between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., but have for years also issued tickets if drivers exceeded regular speed limits outside of school hours.
But under changes backed by voters surveyed by the University of New Orleans last year and by a team that advised Cantrell’s transition as mayor, those cameras will now only snap drivers within posted time limits.
Lucrative cameras affected include the one westbound on Canal Street at North Olympia Street and the one eastbound on Canal Street and South Patrick Street, both near Christian Brothers School. They have issued over 236,000 tickets in the past 10 years but will be far less productive under the new restrictions.
Non-school zone cameras deactivated under the rules will likely be relocated to school zones, officials said in a statement. They said those locations haven't been determined.
The city’s mobile traffic cameras remain unaffected by the changes.
The move will cost the city $4 million this year, although that revenue was largely replaced by a surplus from the French Market Corp. and an affilated board that runs the Upper Pontalba building.
Staff writer Jeff Adelson contributed to this story.
DEACTIVATED CAMERAS:
• St. Charles Avenue at Louisiana Avenue (both directions)
• St. Charles Avenue at Washington Avenue (eastbound)
• St. Charles Avenue at Martin Luther King Boulevard (southbound)
• St. Charles Avenue at Melpomene Street (northbound)
• N. Rampart Street at Esplanade Avenue (southbound)
• Annunciation Street at 2nd Street (westbound)
• Florida Boulevard at Rosemary Place (eastbound)
• Toledano Street at Galvez Street (both directions)
• Chartres Street at Gallier Street (both directions)
• Poydras Street at Magazine Street (westbound)
• S. Carrollton Avenue at Palmetto Street (southbound)
• S. Carrollton Avenue at Earhart Boulevard (northbound)
• Henry Clay Avenue at Coliseum Street (southbound)
• City Park Avenue at Canal Street (westbound)
• Wisner Boulevard at Harrison Avenue (both directions)
• Harrison Avenue at Marconi Drive (westbound)
STILL ACTIVE
• Poydras Street at St. Charles Avenue (eastbound)
• Poydras Street at Carondelet Street (westbound)
• S. Carrollton Avenue at Earhart Boulevard (westbound)
• S. Carrollton Avenue at Earhart Boulevard (southbound)
• Earhart Boulevard at S. Carrollton Avenue (eastbound)
• S. Carrollton Avenue at Banks Street (northbound)
• S. Carrollton Avenue at Palmetto Street (northbound)
• Canal Street at S. Carrollton Avenue (eastbound)
• N. Carrollton Avenue at Canal Street (southbound)
• Poydras Street at Loyola Avenue (eastbound)
• Henry Clay Avenue at Coliseum Street (northbound)