After a few years of modest gains, New Orleans officials are expecting a flat or slightly down year for the convention business in 2019.
Michael Sawaya, president and general manager of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, said last year's tricentennial celebration may have helped put New Orleans on the radar for event planners in 2018. Without the yearlong celebration of the city's history to pull in a few extra events, 2019 will likely be slightly quieter.
“I would say it’s an average year, where 2018 was more of an above-average year,” he said.
The Convention Center had about 900,000 individual attendees in 2018, Sawaya said, though multiple visits from guests pushed the total attendance at the gate to at least twice that figure.
Robert Reso, vice president of convention sales for New Orleans and Co., the city's renamed convention and visitors bureau, said total attendance for meetings at the Convention Center and local hotels was about 1.3 million visitors.
He said 2018 was “a very good year, but 2019 looks like it will be pretty flat,” even though nationwide there is optimism in the event and convention industry.
Despite recent talk about a potential slowdown in the overall economy in 2019, growth was strong through most of 2018. And planners and hotel operators surveyed nationally by American Express expect meeting activity will increase 1.3 percent in North America in 2019, according to the payment processor's global event outlook.
Sawaya wouldn’t estimate how much of a dip he thinks could be in store this year at his building, but the lack of a conference as big as 2018’s Tableau technology conference, which drew 20,000 people to the Morial Center, will likely put a dent in overall attendance.
He said it’s just part of a downswing in the natural business cycle, adding that the reasons behind the ups and downs include a number of factors.
“While we always want growth, our industry is quite cyclical,” Reso said of the convention business. “It’s hard to say we’re going to just keep growing (every year).”
He said the city's leisure travel business, on the other hand, was “off the charts” in 2018, though that spike was more closely tied to the city’s 300th birthday celebration and the yearlong campaign by the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. to promote it.
Still, the city will play host to some large events in 2019. A trade conference for industrial-cleaning equipment companies this spring will bring in about 15,000 attendees.
And Reso said a major cardiology conference is returning to New Orleans in 2019, bringing thousands of attendees with a lot of disposable income for local shops, restaurants and entertainment venues.
Reso said New Orleans is a popular destination for association conferences because, unlike corporate conferences, attendance at association events is largely voluntary, so the host city’s popularity with members becomes more important to the people who plan the events.
Reso couldn’t make any longer-term projections, but he said New Orleans is for the most part doing what it needs to do to stay competitive, noting the new terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport and the linear park under construction along Convention Center Boulevard.
“All that will help us keep up with the Joneses, so to speak,” he said.
Reso said he doesn’t think a flat year weakens the Convention Center’s case for building a major new hotel and mixed-use development at the upriver end of the Convention Center.
That project, which has gotten pushback from Mayor LaToya Cantrell over its proposed funding, would fill the need for a hotel large enough and close enough to the center to serve as a convention “headquarters.”
Reso said the city has only one such hotel now — the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. The Marriott, Sheraton and Hyatt may not seem like a long walk from the center for the average person, but “in a meeting planner’s mind, that’s not close enough for a headquarters.”
He said the Morial Center was developed to have space enough for three major conventions to set up, occur and pack up at the same time, but that capability is limited by having only one hotel that can readily serve as the primary headquarters for large organizations.
Reso said the San Diego Convention Center is flanked by three such hotels.
“Having that other hotel as a bookend (to the Hilton downriver) is ideal,” he said. “And frankly that is what our competitor cities have or are building.”