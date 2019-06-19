An engineering consultant told the Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday that the landfill at the center of a long-running controversy over noxious smells in the area continues to have a significant problem with excess water that is slowing down collection of gas from the facility.

Chris Carlson of Carlson Environmental Consultants told the council that about half of the Waggaman landfill’s roughly 240 gas wells are impacted by water, and 20 percent are completely blocked.

Those wells are designed to collect the gas generated from inside the piled garbage and carry it to a small on-site plant before passing it on via pipeline to Cornerstone Chemical, which uses it for fuel.

The landfill’s interrelated water and gas collection systems, however, had fallen into such a state of disrepair that only about 20 percent of the gas was being collected. An unknown amount of the remaining gas was leaking into the air, and parish officials admitted it was causing at least some of the odor problems that have plagued Harahan, River Ridge and Waggaman since 2017.

According to estimates by Carlson, only about 40 percent of the recoverable gases were being collected as of April, though he said there are two important caveats to that figure. He said the landfill may not be generating the amount of gas that figure is based on, and he pointed out that a landfill meeting federal requirements is only required to capture about 75 percent of the gas it produces.

Nevertheless, his report seemed to run counter to statements from the parish that the landfill’s problems should largely be in hand by now.

“The odors are coming back to River Ridge,” said resident Nancy Pearson, reminding council members that the parish had said that things would improve within six months.

Carlson Consultants, which completed a general assessment of the landfill last year, was hired by the parish again to study the cost of converting the landfill’s gas collection system into one that delivers high-quality gas to industrial users, much like the privately owned River Birch landfill next door.

The report estimates it would take about $8.2 million to convert the entire facility to a high-BTU gas production facility.

“I think it‘s the gold standard of gas systems,” Carlson said.

He said the portion of the landfill currently accepting waste, as well as the one last closed in, should be tackled first because they produce 60 percent of the recoverable gases.

That phase would cost $3.5 million to convert to a high-BTU system and take about 10 months. The other three phases, which are the older, shutdown portions of the landfill, produce less gas and would cost $1.2 million, $1.5 million and $2 million to convert. Those later phases of a conversion would each take between seven and nine months.

While the cost of such improvements could be offset by the increased revenue a high-BTU system could generate, it could be some time before that happens.

Carlson said the landfill “still has a significant water issue” and a third of the gas wells are pulling too much oxygen as a result. About half are pulling in too much nitrogen.

Carlson said contractors are working to drain the mounds of garbage and those efforts will be reassessed in nine months.

Mike Lockwood, the parish’s director of environmental affairs, said the report isn’t out of line with previous administration statements.

Carlson also updated the council on several improvement that have been made recently, including 16 new or re-drilled gas wells, the addition of new air pumps and five new drainage lines, which he said represented significant progress toward getting the landfill into proper working order.

“We got it to the 50-yard line; we need to make a touchdown,” Carlson said.

The parish drew criticism from some residents for the contract that allowed for much of that work because it was completed before it even was approved. The council approved raising the cap on that contract, which was held by Aptim Environmental & Infrastructure Inc., from $1 million to $1.6 million.

Lockwood told the council the contract was structured to allow for work to be done outside the scope of the contract because of the condition of the landfill, noting state environmental regulators have not been allowing any extensions on its compliance orders.

“We need to be able to respond in an expedient and decisive manner to problems as they arise,” he said. “I think the public expects that of us, and DEQ certainly expects that of us.”