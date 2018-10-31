The North Dakota lawmaker who died Tuesday morning in New Orleans after eating raw oysters had been visiting family in town, according to an online health journal maintained by her family.

Rae Ann Kelsch, 58, and her husband were visiting her niece and nephew in New Orleans when she started feeling sick on Friday and worsened on Saturday, leading to her hospitalization, according to her Caring Bridge profile.

Kelsch died Tuesday morning at a New Orleans hospital from a bacterial infection, which was linked to oysters, according to the Bismarck Tribune.

The place where Kelsch ate oysters has not be publicly released.

Kelsch was first elected to the North Dakota House in 1990 and served 22 years, including as the chairwoman of the Education Committee.

She was defeated in the 2012 primary, after it came to light she didn't file state income tax returns for seven years.

Kelsch's husband, Thomas, a lawyer, said at the time that he was to blame for the tax problems. The couple said the tax bill was eventually paid.

Kelsch served as a lobbyist after her tenure as a lawmaker.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

