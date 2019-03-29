If you plan to drive in Westwego on Monday, take note of a traffic disruption around the scene of "NCIS: New Orleans" filming.
According to a Jefferson Parish news release, the popular television show will film scenes at the Alario Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
The scenes, which involve "special effects" explosions inside the Alario Center, will prompt intermittent stops on Segnette Boulevard between Lapalco Boulevard and the Westbank Expressway.
Traffic will be halted at that intersection for five minutes at a time, official said.
All roads, businesses and homes will be accessible.
Filming will resume Wednesday, but no traffic control will be needed.