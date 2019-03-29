Aftershocks (copy)

An episode of NCIS New Orleans filmed in the Crescent City has Lucas Black as Special Agent Christopher LaSalle, left, CCH Pounder as Dr. Loretta Wade, and Scott Bakula as Special Agent Dwayne Pride investigating a sniper shooting.

 Photo by Skip Bolen of CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

If you plan to drive in Westwego on Monday, take note of a traffic disruption around the scene of "NCIS: New Orleans" filming.

According to a Jefferson Parish news release, the popular television show will film scenes at the Alario Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

The scenes, which involve "special effects" explosions inside the Alario Center, will prompt intermittent stops on Segnette Boulevard between Lapalco Boulevard and the Westbank Expressway.

Traffic will be halted at that intersection for five minutes at a time, official said.

All roads, businesses and homes will be accessible.

Filming will resume Wednesday, but no traffic control will be needed. 

