Crews have closed the intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Street for utility work, but the intersection will be reopened in time for peak Carnival season.
Hard Rock Construction closed the intersection to vehicular traffic on Friday for the work, which is part of the city’s overhaul of Bourbon Street.
The plan is to reopen the intersection by Feb. 18, just in time for the final two weeks before Mardi Gras, according to a news release from the city. Before it is reopened, all equipment will be stored away and any open trenches will be filled in, according to the news release.
That short window should be enough time to complete the work that is now taking place in the 700 block of Bourbon, city spokesman Trey Caruso said.
Work will pick up again on March 7, two days after Mardi Gras, according to the city.
The project is part of the second phase of a planned reconstruction of most of Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The current phase is projected to cost about $9.5 million and wrap up by June.