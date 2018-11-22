The turbine used as the primary power source to pump drinking water throughout New Orleans was never supposed to be used for that purpose, according to federal officials, and its inability to run in cold weather was a key reason for last weekend's boil-water advisory.

Turbine 6, a $31 million power generator, was given to the Sewerage & Water Board in 2013 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a source of backup power for the city's drainage system during hurricane season, according to Corps spokesman Ricky Boyett.

"The reason we put the turbine in was to support Entergy power during a hurricane event," Boyett said. "When we undertake a project, we have to be very aware that what we are doing falls within the intent of Congress. And in this case, the congressional intent was hurricane and storm risk reduction."

But despite the turbine's intended limited use, the S&WB has been using it as a primary source of power for its water and sewer systems, even though officials knew it was not designed to run when temperatures fall below 45 degrees.

The revelation that the main source of power used to provide New Orleans residents their drinking water was never supposed to be used that way adds to the already long list of problems recently uncovered at the beleaguered S&WB.

And as the agency strains its financial resources to ensure it can pump out enough water to keep the city dry in heavy rains, the frequency of boil-water advisories in recent years adds a new issue that recently installed S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban must try to fix, along with numerous billing errors and financial challenges.

WWL-TV report: 1 New Orleans S&WB employee working when city's water pressure system failed The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board denied reports on Monday afternoon that only one employee was left to fix a number of power and pump …

Last weekend's advisory was just one of many such warnings suffered by residents and businesses in recent years.

The S&WB has tried to create backup systems that will help avoid the problem. It is constructing two gravity-powered water towers, at a cost of $80 million, that can buy the utility some time for repairs when the pumps fail. But only one of the two has been finished.

While officials knew of the temperature issue with Turbine 6, they have not yet outfitted it with a heater that could allow it to operate when temperatures drop.

Using the turbine when temperatures are too cold for it to function properly could have a "catastrophic impact," as ice could form on the blades, S&WB spokesman Curtis Elmore said.

It was cold enough over the weekend, for example, to keep the turbine out of service and force the board to rely solely on Entergy to power the water system.

But when a vehicle crashed into an Entergy pole near the Panola Street station early Saturday, power to an S&WB pump was disrupted and crews had to scramble to find other options.

They had 20 extra minutes to do so because the one completed water tower released millions of gallons into the water system to keep pressure steady. But when they tried to reroute Entergy's power to the downed pump from another station, a main breaker tripped and yet another pump went down.

Then, "operator error" prevented them from getting that second pump going in time to avoid the advisory. Such orders must be issued when water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch, as it did for eight minutes Saturday morning when the water tower was emptied.

Hundreds of thousands of residents on the city's east bank then were urged to boil their water before consuming it until samples of city water could be gathered, tested and cleared by the state Health Department. That process took until midmorning Sunday, more than 24 hours after the loss of power.

Officials have said that the water towers, the second of which will be completed next year, will significantly reduce the chances of boil-water orders in the future.

Clancy DuBos: Recent developments at S&WB couldn't have come at worse time for New Orleans, Mayor Cantrell A little more than six months into the job, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is getting a taste of what life is like for the mayor of a major city. Next …

Had crews been using Turbine 6 in the first place over the weekend, things could have turned out differently. But on Saturday morning, the temperature was about 40 degrees. And because the turbine doesn't have a heater, it cannot function in temperatures below 45 degrees, Elmore and Boyett said.

The agency has four other turbines that run on an older standard, 25-cycle power. The water system pumps are a mix of old and new power standards, and the disrupted Panola Street pump ran on 60-cycle power, the same standard as Turbine 6.

Before the agency had Turbine 6, it used Entergy power, frequency changers and its older 25-cycle turbines to pump drinking water to the city’s residents. The new turbine was supposed to help the agency avoid relying too heavily on Entergy for the newer 60-cycle standard power, as the electric utility's aboveground poles and lines can quickly become compromised in a storm or from other causes.

At one point last year, the agency was using the new turbine to power the city's water system "every day," former S&WB interim manager Paul Rainwater said at the time.

Boyett said that the S&WB, realizing Turbine 6's limits, asked the Army Corps of Engineers to attach a heater when the unit was being constructed. But the Corps denied the request because of limits on what could be authorized under the congressional appropriation that paid for the turbine, he said.

"Since the authority is specifically for internal drainage and redundant power for a hurricane, it's not in our authority to retrofit that and do it for (sewerage) or other needs," Boyett said.

Elmore said the S&WB, recognizing the need for multiple power sources for its water, sewerage and drainage systems, plans to pay for such an upgrade itself. That way, it won't have to sideline the turbine when temperatures drop.

"The S&WB plans to make the modifications necessary so that the unit is always available," Elmore said.