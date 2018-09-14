New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration told the City Council this week that the city could need tens of millions of dollars more next year to fund all its programs, on top of millions in unexpected expenses that have already cropped up in this year’s budget.
But the warning included few details about exactly what that money would be used for, leaving an already blurry budget picture even more uncertain.
The estimate of a shortfall comes amid sparring between Cantrell and the council over the release of the 2019 budget. Council members have pushed for the administration to step up its timeline and release its spending plan ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline to give them more time to vet the proposal.
In a letter sent to the administration Monday, council members said adequate time “to hear and understand each of the department’s operating priorities is of utmost importance." The letter, drafted by council budget-committee Chairman Jared Brossett and signed by all council members, added that, “this can only be done with a comprehensive budget review process.”
The letter noted that most of the members of the council are new, and should have time to fully review the budget.
Council members also argued that it would be difficult to hold thorough hearings with departments if there were only weeks between the spending plan's release and the Dec. 1 deadline for the council to approve it.
Former Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration would typically release its budget in mid-October or earlier.
But an early budget likely won't be coming.
In a letter sent Wednesday, Cantrell balked at the Council's request, saying her administration is grappling with between $19 million and $37 million in “unaccounted for expenses” next year, as well as more than $5 million in additional costs that need to be covered in the current year’s budget.
“I will not force conditions upon my team, or upon a critical process that deserves due diligence, careful review and assessment,” Cantrell wrote.
The letter did not identify what the new expenses for next year were, and Gilbert Montano, Cantrell’s chief administrative officer, did not provide many details to a council committee convened Thursday to discuss filling the $5 million gap in this year’s budget.
In a back and forth with the council over the issue, Montano said the administration is still working through the budget and trying to deal with both a decline in one-time money as well as increased costs for healthcare and other requests by city departments.
Departmental requests are the first step in the budget process and often represent a wish list of staff, equipment and other expenditures departments are seeking for the coming year. Typically the administration trims those requests significantly as it puts together its actual budget.
Councilwoman Helena Moreno questioned Montano about how much of the additional expenditures were a part of those wish lists, as opposed to truly unexpected costs needed to keep the government running.
“I think they’re a little more than requests,” Montano said, noting that the figure included additional funds to cover the cost of a police pay raise that went into effect this year. That raise was proposed by former Mayor Mitch Landrieu and approved by the council while Cantrell was one of its members.
“These are things that we actually have to be doing,” Montano said.
At the same time, the Cantrell administration is asking the council to take more than $5 million from the city’s reserves to cover unanticipated costs that have cropped up this year. That money is expected to be repaid into the reserves at the end of the year if the city’s revenue meets expectations.
The council budget committee green-lighted that move on Thursday, sending it to the full council for approval.
The $5 million comes from a grab-bag of items. The biggest ticket is $2 million needed to cover the first payment for new radios for public safety agencies purchased during the Landrieu administration.
Montano described the purchase of those radios as having an unusual payment structure that did not allow the city to spread the cost over their expected lifetime.
“This is not the normal way to do operations or business for such a large operating expense,” he said.
The Criminal District Court would get $1.4 million to cover declining revenues. The court is in the midst of two “debtor’s prison” lawsuits that bar it from collecting certain fines and fees that had been used to cover court costs.
Most of the rest is due to higher than expected costs for various services.
Another $900,000 will go to cover increased fuel costs, about $600,000 will go toward covering higher costs of providing security at public facilities, about $105,000 will go toward higher costs for janitorial services and $150,000 will go to the Coroner’s Office to pay for more toxicology services needed because of increasing opioid overdoses.
Montano said the city is looking at bringing the security services in-house and rebidding the janitorial contract to save money.
Such mid-year adjustments to the budget are not uncommon, though they typically involve smaller sums and are handled by moving money around within the existing budget and not by taking from the city’s reserves.
The administration continues to find other unexpected costs as it goes through the budget, Montano said.
“We’re having mushrooms of different expenses popping up to the tune of half a million to a million dollars,” Montano said.