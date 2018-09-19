Actor Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation has sued the architect of homes the nonprofit sold to Lower 9th Ward residents who lost everything to Hurricane Katrina -- not long after Make it Right itself was sued over the homes’ shoddy construction.

The new lawsuit against local architect John C. Williams was filed in Civil District Court Tuesday.

The lawsuit states that repairing the damages caused by Williams' design could cost Make It Right more than $20 million, nola.com first reported.

The suit comes a little more than a week after homeowners sued Pitt's foundation over homes that sink into the ground, that have bowed roofs and side panels that curve away from vertical beams.

Some homeowners have had to move out of the homes only a few years after they moved in, as rain leaks, failed HVAC systems and trapped water and moisture have caused rampant black mold, according to the residents' lawsuit.

