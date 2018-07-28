Starting early next year, New Orleans-area residents will be taking off for business trips and vacations from a sparkling new airport, a 35-gate, nearly 1 million-square-foot terminal, which city officials have touted as "a world-class facility."

To get to it, however, most of them will have to navigate a decadesold bottleneck at Loyola Drive, Interstate 10 and Veterans Memorial Boulevard, a three-red-light gauntlet that can fray nerves, shorten tempers and raise blood pressure. And that's before they get to security checks at the airport.

Relief is on the way. Plans are in the works to revamp the intersection, but the fixes won't be cheap or quick. Expected costs are well into nine figures, and even though the state Department of Transportation and Development plans to utilize a "design-build" process to speed things up, completion is at least 4½ years out.

There is little question that an upgrade to the interchange is needed. More than 12 million passengers passed through Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport last year, setting a record. The new airport terminal is likely to increase that number. By 2040, traffic is expected to nearly double in the area.

Last week, state officials held an informational open house in Kenner to answer questions about the project. Scattered around the Kenner City Park Pavilion were easels showing the three options for the I-10/Loyola interchange.

The most expensive, known as Option E, is a nearly $300 million cloverleaf structure that would include three flyovers. While it might be efficient in moving traffic, it's twice as expensive as the other two options. Also, it would require taking 35 acres of residential and commercial property and would negatively impact more than 200 structures in the area, something DOTD and Kenner officials are keen to avoid.

The second idea, Option L, would add two flyovers to the intersection but reroute Loyola traffic under the interstate into a "diverging diamond" pattern, essentially switching northbound and southbound traffic onto the left side of the roadway to make turns easier. That option is the cheapest, at $139 million, but would require nearly 12 acres of land and would impact 55 residential and eight commercial structures.

The final option, which would build three flyovers but involve no cloverleafs or traffic diversions, is projected to cost $147 million. Crucially, it requires just over 7 acres of land and would impact just 18 structures, one of which is a Kenner fire station, which would have to be moved.

Known as Alternative I, this is the preferred option, DOTD officials said.

DOTD is accepting public comments through Friday on the project, which would be the largest I-10 expansion in the New Orleans area since the widening of the interstate between the Veterans and Clearview Parkway exits was completed in 2014.

It will be some time before construction can start. The project is now in the environmental assessment phase, which could be completed by the end of this year.

Tim Nickel, of DOTD, said he hopes a contract will be awarded by next summer, but even using a "design-build" style contract where one firm is selected to both design and construct the project, he said it could take between three and four years to complete.

Funding is expected to come from a combination of Regional Planning Commission money, local funds and Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle Bonds, which allow the state to borrow from the federal government and repay the bonds with a portion of federal funds given for state projects in subsequent years. Such bonds, while new to Louisiana, have been used in 25 other states.

In the interim, DOTD is working on extending Loyola from Veterans south to the airport and adding turning lanes to help move traffic. Officials hope those changes will ease traffic congestion between the opening of the new terminal in 2019 and the completion of upgrades to the interchange at least 3½ years later.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn praised the preferred option and said it is sorely needed.

"It seems to have the greatest impact on alleviating the traffic," he said. "It's not good right now."

However, Jacqueline Cockerham Brown, who lives near the interchange and attended Tuesday's meeting, said each of the three options would negatively impact the Susan Park and Veterans Heights neighborhoods.

Specifically, she said the flyover ramps in all three options would divide 27th Street's eastern and western sections and force residents to get onto Loyola or Veterans just to get to the other side of their neighborhood.

"I just feel like it's unfair," Cockerham Brown said. "They could have brought that flyover over 27th Street so we can have access."

She also complained that the meeting was held at the City Park Pavilion, which is near the lake in north Kenner, instead of at a site closer to the affected neighborhoods.

"You probably would have had more people because it was closer," she said. "It was inconsiderate of them to have a meeting way over at the pavilion."