Sun’Shyne Mathieu didn’t surprise her dad with a new power tool or set of golf balls on Father’s Day.
It’s not like she isn’t close to him — the two talk when they can — but because her father is one of the tens of thousands of men incarcerated in Louisiana.
“I get frustrated and angry,” Sun’Shyne, 16, said before the holiday. “It’s going to be a real tough day for me. Everybody’s going to be posting pictures with their father’s gifts and everything, and I have to send my graduation pictures and diploma in an envelope, and that’s not right.”
Dominque Jones, 36, knows that feeling all too well — her father started a life sentence at the state penitentiary at Angola months before she was born. That’s why she’s now bringing together girls in Sun’Shyne’s situation to support one another.
Last year, Jones founded Daughters Beyond Incarceration, a New Orleans-based organization with the goal of creating that support system while also pushing for policy changes, challenging barriers that make it hard for the girls to communicate with their fathers.
On Saturday, 11 of the 30 girls involved in the program came together for a crawfish boil fundraiser and photo exhibit. The exhibit showed portraits of the girls taken around New Orleans. It will soon become part of the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission’s programming, making a stop at all NORD sites.
For Jones, Saturday’s event was just another step in what’s been over a year of work. She relies strictly on fundraising to support her organization.
The effort started in May 2018, after Jones had volunteered with other civic groups and decided there needed to be one specifically for girls who grew up like her.
“Not being able to see my father has been traumatizing,” Jones said. “When I was 16 my paternal grandfather passed away, and that was the first time I saw my biological father outside of prison bars — shackled and chained and escorted by two corrections officers at his dad’s funeral.”
Experiences like that are typical for girls growing up with their fathers incarcerated, Jones said.
Even basic communication often is difficult.
She said going to visit her father in Angola can cost her around $100 a trip, including gas, feeding her and her two children and putting money on her father’s phone so they can talk regularly. For single, cash-strapped mothers, Jones said, the financial burden of visitation can be especially stressful.
Adding to that stress, she said, is the fact that even if an inmate has to leave prison for medical treatment, prison officials have no responsibility to notify the family. “Could you imagine your father being transported to University Hospital or Tulane Hospital and you not know?” she said.
That’s why Daughters Beyond Incarceration is now working with the Southern Poverty Law Center to try to change some prison policies.
The goal, according to Jones, is to make calls to prison free — as they are in some other states — and letting incarcerated fathers be more involved in their daughter’s lives, even in things such as PTA.
To help with those efforts, Daughters Beyond Incarceration is also working with Navigate Nola, an activist group focused on New Orleans youth; it was the group responsible for creating the photo exhibit.
Danielle Wright, founder of Navigate Nola, said they're also working to increase understanding of issues the girls might face. Sadness, anxiety and fear are common problems among those with a father in prison, Wright said, and they can lead to trouble in school.
Better understanding of a student’s background, Wright said, gives the option of tackling the underlying problem head-on instead of relying on traditional school discipline.
Jones said she hopes her organization takes away some of that fear and anxiety for the 30 girls, and hopefully many more soon.
The organization aims to buy a house soon, preferably in New Orleans East, as a permanent space for its activities. It currently operates out of a shared space, Jones said.
Having its own home will allow the girls to spend more time together, and give a better place for art, dance, yoga and other activities.
And it’ll hopefully make the girl’s lives at least seem a little more normal.
“Hearing gunshots every night, not being able to talk to their dad freely — that’s not normal,” Jones said.