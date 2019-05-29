NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Health says a possible case of whooping cough has been found at a New Orleans school.

Spokesman Bob Johannessen says a suspected case of the highly contagious disease was found in one student at the Broadway campus of Audubon Charter School.

Earlier this month, news outlets reported that Metairie Park Country Day canceled its last week of classes because of five cases among its students. Johannessen said Wednesday that only two of those cases met national criteria for confirmation.

The Country Day students had been vaccinated, but even vaccinated people can be susceptible.

Tulane University has said its scientists have a National Institutes of Health contract to see whether adding nanoparticles shed from bacteria to the current vaccine will make it more effective in animals.

Country Day officials confirmed earlier this month that cases of pertussis, more commonly known as whooping cough, were identified among students at the elementary school, which goes through fifth grade. The disease is only rarely life-threatening, according to experts, but it is highly contagious.

Pertussis is characterized by bursts of uncontrollable and violent coughing, followed by wheezing that gave the disease its more common name, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between 50 and 150 cases of pertussis are usually reported in Louisiana each year, and it's not uncommon to see clusters in schools or day care centers, he said. About 120 cases were reported in 2017, although the actual number likely was higher, said Dr. Joseph Kanter, assistant state health officer for the Louisiana Department of Health.

Pertussis can be spread if an infected person coughs or sneezes on someone else, Kanter said.

The CDC recommends children be vaccinated against pertussis throughout their childhood and again in their early teens. Vaccination rates in Louisiana are good, though the effectiveness of the vaccine tends to wane over time, Kanter said.

The Advocate's Jeff Adelson contributed to this report