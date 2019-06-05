New Orleans residents who are tired of seeing their property taxes rise might want to pay attention to the Oct. 12 ballot.
Earlier this week, the Louisiana legislature approved bills that will allow voters statewide to consider letting the City of New Orleans curb taxes for cash-strapped New Orleans homeowners. The October ballot measure, if approved, would let Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council craft rules that could exempt certain properties in the city from property taxes in an effort to keep housing affordable.
The state House agreed Sunday to pass the ballot issue after the Senate passed the measure earlier in May. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign it.
Cantrell praised lawmakers for allowing the measure to move forward.
In effort to create more affordable housing, New Orleans property tax relief bill clears Senate committee
“We have taken an important step towards making housing in New Orleans more affordable for the people who make our city what she is,” the mayor said in a prepared statement.
Cantrell has said the legislation will help solve a troubling problem: As more investors have spent big money to renovate older or blighted homes in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, property values, and resulting tax bills, have risen across the city.
While good for the city’s coffers, that’s been a problem from lower-income homeowners, as well as people early in their careers who had hoped to spend far less on a starter home in New Orleans than what the market now demands.
Cantrell hopes that the measure will allow her administration to help renters as well, as the rules could be written to allow developers building affordable-housing complexes to also receive exemptions.
City officials have for years faced difficulties in their attempts to spur the development of more affordable housing. So far this year, the city added just 84 affordable-housing units, far short of the 1,500 units that are needed, according to housing advocates.
The mayor’s team says it hopes to be able to offer tax freezes, exemptions or other relief to homeowners and firms who build small affordable housing developments.
The tax breaks would only apply to properties with 15 or fewer units, and not to properties that are used as short-term rentals.
More details on the exact nature of the help and who would qualify for it will come after city staffers and the City Council hash out rules that govern the program.
The City Council is expected to consider the rules publicly once they are finalized.
Cantrell's staffers have long said the initiative won’t raise taxes for anyone not getting a tax break. A Senate amendment last month codified that promise, after some critics claimed homeowners who pay the regular rate might be hit with higher taxes in the future if the city collects less money overall.
Even that change wasn’t enough to satisfy some House members who opposed at least one of the bills Sunday. “They could take a whole single family neighborhood… exempt them from taxes up to $100,000, and short (City Hall’s) revenue,” said state Rep. Jay Morris of Monroe, who owns property in New Orleans.
“But if it’s politically popular, they could jack up the revenue on everybody else” through future millages, if not immediately, he said.
State Rep. Neil Abramson of New Orleans, Cantrell’s floor leader in the House, shot back that state lawmakers should let parishes manage their purse strings as they see fit. That argument apparently swayed a House majority.
"There is not one single dime of state money involved here," Abramson said. "In my mind, (for) local money and local decisions, we leave it to them to figure it out."
October marks the second time in as many years Louisiana voters will consider a tax relief measure. In November, voters agreed to grant New Orleans and the rest of the state the right to phase in taxes for homeowners experiencing tax hikes of 50 percent or more in a single year.