Sewerage & Water Board officials acknowledged this week that more than 26,000 New Orleans customers – nearly 20 percent of its accounts – may have gotten less than they were due when the utility adjusted their bills to account for past errors.

The issue stems from the utility charges for water at two different rates, depending on how much was used, in many cases it was only providing credits at the lower amount.

Think you've been shortchanged? Use the interactive graphic and your billing information to calculate what -- if anything -- you may be owed by the city.

+2 Billing debacle continues: S&WB may have short-changed many of the 26,000 customers who received refunds Most customers who opened their Sewerage & Water Board bills to find refunds in recent months likely breathed a sigh of relief.

