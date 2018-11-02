Voters in Harahan likely won’t have to agonize Tuesday when they cast their ballots for mayor.
The choice between incumbent Tina Miceli and her challenger, City Councilman Tim Baudier, is a clear-cut distillation of the biggest political debates in Harahan for the last four years: Are any strides the city has taken during Miceli’s tenure worth the accompanying polarization and discord, and who is to blame for the bitterness to begin with?
Judging from social media postings and the council's marathon meetings, everyone in the city of about 9,300 residents has an opinion.
To her critics, Miceli is an inept and controlling administrator obsessed with the supposed sins of her predecessors and unable to work with others. To her fans, she's a by-the-book reformer unafraid of offending the "good ole boys" who long misgoverned the city as she gets its financial house in order.
The battles between Miceli, a former cancer nurse and political newcomer when she took office in January 2015, and an opposing four-member bloc on the five-member council have been epic.
In her first year on the job, Miceli stripped the council members of health insurance she said had been granted illegally. In return, the council removed about $100,000 in line items for her office in the budget and passed an ordinance requiring her to get council approval of all bids and city contracts.
Miceli says council members won’t meet with her to discuss and work things out; they say they don’t trust her enough to do so.
The council doesn’t even approve the minutes of its prior meetings anymore, citing repeated examples of alleged bias by the volunteer who takes them.
In the last couple of years, a rift also has developed between Miceli and Police Chief Tim Walker over control of the Police Department’s budget, a fight that has gone to court.
“It’s gotten a whole lot worse,” Baudier said of the political climate.
Baudier, who runs a T-shirt printing and graphic design company, is running on his ability to work with others and “bring Harahan back to what it once was.”
“I believed in Miceli until I realized it was going to be her way or the highway,” he said. “There was no give and take. There was no working together. It was her way, and that’s it.”
Miceli, however, said she was elected to change the way things were done in Harahan, to end political favoritism, cutting of corners and mismanagement of the $6 million annual budget, which she said was overspent by $1.25 million when she took office.
She turned over financial information to the state Legislative Auditor’s Office, triggering a blistering report about the city’s financial condition in 2015 — a far cry from the clean audit the city got a couple of years later.
With the help of BP settlement money, the city balanced the budget, got back into compliance on a $4 million federal loan to fix the sewer system, and saved more than $200,000 renegotiating bonds and city contracts.
“We took a city that was financially on the verge of bankruptcy and created a very healthy climate for the city that it hasn’t seen in years,” Miceli said.
She said that contracts and budgets are now online, emails are archived and the city fully collects the property taxes owed to it, a reference to her 2015 effort to hold Harahan’s first tax sale in recent memory after finding out there were 333 tax-delinquent properties.
Miceli said many were owned by people who had fallen on hard times, but other owners had simply been allowed to go without paying their fair share. She said the same thing was going on with the garbage contract, where many people were not paying for all the garbage bins they had been given.
“When faced with what the legislative auditor found, I had no choice but to implement the corrections needed, and I will never, never let political expediency get in the way of doing what’s right by our residents,” she said. “If it’s unpopular, but it’s right for the residents, then that’s what we’re going to have to do.”
Baudier doesn’t see it that way.
“If I’m elected, I’m not going to spend four years dwelling on the past, like this mayor has done,” he said. “She has literally ridiculed every past elected official ever because (she thinks) she has done it the right way and no one has done it right but her.”
Baudier said Miceli and her supporters view anyone who doesn’t agree with her as being part of a corrupt regime, a view that he said has burned bridges throughout city government and sent supporters to him in droves.
“People say, ‘No one wants to work with the mayor. That’s how come she hasn’t done a good job,’ ” he said of the mayor’s defenders. “I say this simple answer: If no one wants to work with the mayor, then maybe it’s the mayor.”
Baudier noted he has the support of Walker and of former mayor and current Jefferson Parish Councilman Paul Johnston. At cook-offs, parades and other events, he said, he meets people who want Harahan to come together again, and he touted his ability to work with others, be they former election opponents, real estate developers or simply residents looking for answers.
“Politics is relationship-driven,” he said. “You have to have knowledge of the law, but what will define you is your ability to work well with people.”
Baudier, who led a successful effort to get a 5-mill property tax passed for police salaries, said his major goal if elected will be to set up a plan to steadily raise the salaries of police and firefighters that no future mayor can influence.
He said Harahan has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars training police officers who then head elsewhere for more money. His vision for Harahan is a place where first responders start and finish their careers, he said.
Miceli said she wants to continue the reforms she has begun, institute curbside recycling and keep pushing to increase property values by building a well-run city.
She said she doesn’t think the city is as polarized as the council meetings or social media pages might make it seem.
“There is a vocal few, but that’s not what I see when I knock the doors and talk to people,” she said. “The citizens, a large majority of them, aren’t into what side (you’re on).”