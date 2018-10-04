Broken streets, inadequate drainage, blighted properties and a general lack of attention to Algiers were among the chief, and familiar, complaints of New Orleans residents who raised concerns to Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Thursday night during an open conference call aimed at gathering input for the city’s 2019 budget.

The call, billed as the first of two “Tell Cantrell: Budget Listening Sessions,” focused on residents' concerns and suggestions, with Cantrell speaking only briefly and offering few specifics about how the spending plan will turn out.

“All of the concerns are valid and all of them are important. We will look to prioritizing them as we shape the budget,” she said.

Cantrell said the budget is still being worked out as officials try to “rework” about $35 million to meet the city’s needs while dealing with unexpected expenses both this year and next.

The City Council had urged Cantrell to release the 2019 budget by early or mid-October to give its members more time to comb through it, but the administration has only committed to finalizing it by the Nov. 1 deadline set in the City Charter. The council must pass a budget by Dec. 1.

As is typical, many residents’ concerns Thursday were focused on extremely local concerns, though often ones that touched on common experiences and complaints in the city: a pair of abandoned cars that had not been hauled away by the city; a pine tree on city property that’s destroying a sidewalk and driveway; or problems with specific traffic lights and intersections.

A woman who identified herself as Cynthia from Algiers complained about a pothole that had been filled by the city with gravel. That gravel was quickly scattered and the pothole once again became a hazard, a story with which residents around the city can likely relate.

“Why can’t it just be paved and we won’t have those problems?” she asked.

Another woman worried about streetlights that are not working on the Interstate 10 high-rise bridge — a city official on the call said they have been out for two years — and noted that there have been two recent fatalities on the span.

Some took a broader approach, such as a woman who called for reducing the number of people locked up in the jail and using the savings to fund the courts so they aren’t reliant on the fines that have sparked “debtor’s prison” lawsuits.

Several callers pushed for a pay raise for city employees.

Allison DeJong called on Cantrell to honor a pledge she made during her mayoral campaign and increase pay for city employees and those who are working on city contracts to $15 an hour. New Orleans now has a "living wage" ordinance, but the rate is currently set at $11.05 an hour.

“I ask you find the money in the budget to do that because we know that $15 isn’t enough, really, it’s more like $18 or $19 (an hour) to live in this city with the affordable housing crisis we’re seeing,” DeJong said.

The lack of answers from Cantrell was a sharp contrast to the tack taken by her predecessor, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who started the tradition of yearly budget meetings with constituents.

At those meetings, which were held in person in each council district until they were replaced with conference calls in his final year, Landrieu would wrap up the session with a series of answers to all the issues raised, either discussing what he thought could be done or, often, seeking to beat back critics by listing work that had already been done on their issues.

Thursday’s call was the first of two Cantrell is holding ahead of the release of the 2019 budget. The next one will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Residents can call in at (866) 785-1533 or register at vekeo.com/cityofnola/#event-23837.

Cantrell also announced Thursday that she will be hosting an event at 3 p.m. Friday on Facebook Live with Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño to explain the budget process and answer questions about it.

“We heard and I heard every one of your concerns, and I know there were other callers on. We will be following up with them as well,” Cantrell said as she closed out the call and promised to post more information about the issues raised on the city’s website.