Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni has fired animal shelter Director Robin Beaulieu, who has been suspended since January over complaints of her management of the agency.

Yenni made the announcement at an 11 a.m. press conference he called the day before to discuss the investigation that began following complaints filed by a current and a former shelter employee, alleging sexual harassment and retaliatory tactics by management. The workers also claimed Beaulieu and former Chief Animal Control Officer Melinda "Mimi" Olsen practiced veterinary medicine without a license. One cited a video of dogs being mishandled while being euthanized.

"While I am disappointed in the actions of the leadership of the animal shelter, I remain encouraged by the terrific work being done by employees and volunteers of our animal shelters," Yennis said in a statement.

The human resources investigation included more than 30 interviews with employees and volunteers over a two-month period.

In February, Olsen was fired and Beaulieu was suspended without pay. The Yenni administration, which had previously disclosed the investigation after news reports and after being asked about it by the Parish Council, indicated the probe was still ongoing as more information came in.

West Bank Shelter manager Brooke Bougeois was fired in January, which prompted a complaint against Beaulieu.

Beaulieu has not been able to speak publicly during the investigation to answer critics. Her second suspension was set to end on April 10.

In Yenni's statement, he noted that it was determined four dogs were euthanized by "for-contract veterinarians" without following proper protocols, and the details have been turned over the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office for investigation.

"Today's actions should send a clear message that any and all employees will be held accountable for their actions," Yenni wrote.

New employees have been hired to fill 20 positions, with just three unfilled jobs remaining. A management team has also been added to oversee shelter operations while a new director is sought.

