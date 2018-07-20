Mosquitoes found and tested from a half-dozen New Orleans streets have tested positive for West Nile Virus, but no human cases have yet been discovered.

The mosquitoes testing positive were located on North Broad Street, Downman Road, Elysian Fields Avenue, Harrison Avenue, Mirabeua Avenue and Downman Avenue, according to a report from the New Orleans Mosquito and Termite Control Board.

Cases of West Nile were first reported in Orleans Parish on June 19. Several human cases of West Nile have also been reported around Louisiana over the past week, with one in St. Tammany Parish.

Humans can carry West Nile with no symptoms, but the virus can result in serious symptoms, especially for elderly sufferers.

Proactive spraying and mosquito abatement will continue, the board said.

SAFETY TIPS

• Limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn

• Use EPA-approved mosquito repellents, ideally containing the active ingredients of DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon-eucalyptus

• Empty any water-filled containers, including things like bird baths, pet dishes and wading pools

• Remove trash and clutter, and dispose of discarded tires and containers that can hold water

• Make sure swimming pools and fountains are circulating water

• If outside for long periods, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants

• Use air conditioning if possible; if not, ensure window and door screens are in working order

• Report mosquito issues to 311 or mosquitocontrol@nola.gov

