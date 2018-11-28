A Kenner woman who told police she had accidentally shot her boyfriend while removing a gun from his waistband in December pleaded guilty to negligent homicide Tuesday in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna.
Dominique Wix, 30, pleaded guilty as charged for the fatal shooting of Akoya Skeith, according to court records. She will be sentenced on Jan. 23 by Judge Glenn Ansardi and faces up to five years in prison.
Wix told Kenner police officers responding to a report of an accidental shooting in the early morning hours of Dec. 24 that the gun had accidentally gone off as she took it from Skeith, shooting him in the abdomen.
Skeith, 25, was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The autopsy, however, found no contact wounds consistent with a close-range shooting and revealed the bullet had entered on the lower left side of Skeith's abdomen and exited his right torso about three inches higher. This was inconsistent with Wix's account, as was a graze wound found on Skeith's left arm.
Authorities confronted her about the autopsy findings, and Wix changed her story and said Skeith made an aggressive move against her and she grabbed a 9mm pistol off the end table and shot him out of fear.
Then she changed her story again, saying the gun had gone off accidentally and that they two were "playing" and weren't even involved in an argument.
She was booked on a count of manslaughter, but the DA's office charged her with the lesser offense of negligent homicide.