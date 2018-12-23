The New Orleans City Council now has a committee that will focus on dealing with complaints from constituents, with an eye toward both providing accountability and coming up with citywide solutions to persistent problems such as blight, potholes and poor drainage.
The Quality of Life Committee, created with a unanimous vote of the council on Thursday, will seek to highlight problems that plague residents and deal with them in a more systematic and centralized way, said Councilman Joe Giarrusso, who will chair the committee.
Giarrusso and other council members have said that dealing with constituents' complaints and trying to get residents the help they need to resolve them take up more of their offices’ time than most policy decisions facing the council.
The new committee will cover a broad range of topics including code enforcement, street work and aggressive panhandling, he said.
Many of the issues the body will tackle are already touched on by other council committees. The Public Works Committee, for example, oversees roadwork and the Sewerage & Water Board.
But individual residents’ experiences dealing with the city often are limited to comments at the end of those committees' meetings, after the other issues on the agenda have been dealt with.
By focusing on residents’ complaints, the new committee may allow the council to come up with comprehensive solutions and track how issues cross neighborhood boundaries.
While people often think the frustrations they encounter are isolated situations, “more often than not, they’re citywide,” Giarrusso said.
Because residents turn to their district council representatives when they feel problems are not being addressed by the city's administration, those offices are de facto clearinghouses for the things that are bothering residents.
All five district council members will serve on the new committee.
“We are the front, middle and back lines of our constituents on quality-of-life issues,” Giarrusso said.
The committee will begin holding meetings in the new year.