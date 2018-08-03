St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston walked out of Thursday night's Parish Council meeting thinking that he had prevailed in his effort to increase his office's millage rate, albeit by a split vote of 9 to 5.
But after the meeting adjourned, council members and their staff realized that the measure had in fact failed because a two-thirds majority vote is required when "rolling forward" a millage.
Preston had asked the Parish Council to roll the millage forward from the current 3.26 mills to 3.38 mills, the legal maximum.
Don Henderson, the council administrator, said that after the meeting adjourned, Leslie Long, the parish's chief financial officer, informed Michael Sevante, the council's attorney, that she thought the matter required a two-thirds vote.
In fact, the language of the resolution did take the need for a two-thirds majority into account. "The foregoing resolution ... was adopted by no less than two-thirds of the total membership of the taxing authority voting in favor," the resolution said, citing state law.
However, Henderson said that the certificate accompanying the resolution simply said that two-thirds of the members were present and voted and didn't mention the requirement for a "super-majority."
"I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and exact copy of the resolution adopted at the board meeting held on August 2, 2018, at which meeting at least two-thirds of the total membership was present and voting," it said.
That language might have caused some confusion, he said.
Councilwoman Michele Blanchard, the council's current chairwoman, said the council is researching the issue but that the measure appears to have failed.
Preston expressed disappointment at the defeat, coming after what he described in a prepared statement as a "clear majority" of the council had endorsed his request.
The coroner had pledged to spend the additional $243,000 in revenue next year on Safe Haven, the behavioral and mental health campus that the parish is developing. He said he was seeking the higher millage next year in an effort to preserve the legal maximum for the future but would roll the rate back down for the following year.
He described the move as similar to getting an insurance policy, adding that he also faces the prospect of rising costs to run the agency's DNA lab and the possibility of losing the grant money that pays for much of it.
"I'm disappointed in this outcome, of course," Preston said in his statement. "In a parish with a disturbingly high rate of suicides and attempted suicides and a high rate of drug overdose deaths, I would have expected this to be a priority. If after reflection they reconsider the decision, I am confident they would take the appropriate action."
It's unclear, however, if any of the five council members who voted no — Mike Lorino, Maureen O'Brien, Gene Bellisario, T.J. Smith and Richard Tanner — would be inclined to change their minds.
O'Brien and Lorino said at the meeting that St. Tammany voters have been adamant that they don't want their taxes raised. They also pointed to the Coroner's Office's large fund balance, $11.4 million, which they said would enable Preston to pay off outstanding bonds, have a six-month operational reserve and still have enough to help with Safe Haven.