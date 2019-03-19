Mayor LaToya Cantrell's political action committee, created last year to promote her policy agenda, is flexing its political muscle ahead of votes this spring on two separate tax proposals.
In an email blast Friday, the Action New Orleans PAC urged New Orleanians to vote down a new tax for senior citizen services on March 30 but to say yes to a proposed tax renewal on May 4 that would redistribute funds among the city’s parks and recreation agencies.
The mayor's message said a new two-mill tax, put on the ballot by the City Council last year to benefit the Council on Aging, "does not go far enough to provide healthy outcomes" for seniors. It added that the Council on Aging is "a third party that is unaccountable to the public."
But residents should back the proposed extension and reallocation of the Audubon Commission’s existing millage, the email said, as the renewal would benefit four other parks and recreation agencies in addition to Audubon and is one step toward “a more holistic approach” to helping seniors and everyone else.
The message was among the most prominent attempts by the PAC to weigh in on Cantrell's policy priorities since it was launched last year by the mayor's former campaign manager, Maggie Carroll.
The group has spent at least $9,500 in digital consulting and advertising services and another $11,444 in direct mail design, production and postage to oppose the senior tax the City Council agreed to put on the March ballot over Cantrell's objections, according to recently filed campaign finance reports.
While Cantrell agrees that more money is needed to support senior citizens, she has argued that it should come from the regular city budget instead of a new tax dedication, and ought to be weighed against other pressing priorities such as infrastructure.
The PAC's message drew the ire of Howard Rodgers, the head of the Council on Aging, which could receive an estimated $6.6 million annually to fund senior services if the tax passes.
"A lot of the seniors are disappointed, because they are saying, 'What? The mayor isn't for us anymore?' " Rodgers said in an interview Tuesday.
Councilman Jason Williams, who supports the senior millage,
noted that dedicated senior taxes exist in other Louisiana parishes .
"I would hate to try to pit human beings against parks. But the senior millage is so overdue," he said. "So the idea that the timing just isn't right, or the system isn't perfect, we can't let the perfect get in the way of the good. And not supporting this would be exactly that."
The mayor's PAC was set up to help provide more funding for the struggling Sewerage & Water Board and Cantrell's other policy priorities.
In recent years, PACs have become an important war chest used by politicians in support of policy goals. State campaign finance laws do not prohibit an official from signing their name to a message from a PAC promoting a cause as long as the person or entity who paid for the message publicly discloses that payment.
Rodgers said the new tax money, if voters agree to it, would help his agency expand meal deliveries to more than 1,200 seniors on a waiting list and more efficiently operate its senior centers. The agency receives about $1.2 million from the state and will get another $1.4 million from the city's general fund this year.
The email against one ballot measure and praising the other was sent out a day before early voting for the March 30 election began. Early voting will continue through Saturday.