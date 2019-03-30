This photograph, taken Jan. 30, 2016 and provided by AWE News, shows a copy of a March 14, 1891, newspaper advertisement as shown in the Musee Conti Wax Museum exhibit about the lynching of 11 Italian immigrants, three of whom had been acquitted a day earlier in the murder of the city's police chief. The mayor of New Orleans plans an apology to Italian-Americans for what’s considered the nation’s largest lynching _ violence in which 11 Italian immigrants were killed after acquittals in a police chief’s murder. “This has been a longstanding wound,” said Michael Santo of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy. The lynching in 1891 and responses to it prompted Italy to close its U.S. embassy, followed by a reciprocal U.S. embassy closing, he said. (AWE News via AP)