Shaded greenery, plenty of wooden benches, a fountain, an expanse of lawn, a more welcoming entrance — all this and more is coming soon for people attending conventions at New Orleans’ eight-block-long exhibition hall by the Mississippi River.
The new amenities aren’t coming cheap, however. Officials plan to spend $79 million on them — or about the same amount of money that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is seeking for the beleaguered Sewerage & Water Board in immediate help from taxpayer-supported tourism groups, including the cash-rich Convention Center.
Some critics are questioning whether the taxpayer money that the center plans to spend on the project — which includes adding a transit hub and reducing Convention Center Boulevard from four lanes to two — is the best use of the money.
But Convention Center officials say that the changes and the new park are needed to increase the number of convention-goers from out of town.
“The new linear park is an outstanding investment that serves multiple purposes and costs city government nothing,” Michael Sawaya, the Convention Center president and general manager, said in an email.
“These purposes include enhancing the Convention Center’s ability to compete by offering something new, innovative, safe, and attractive; significantly upgrading the visual appeal of Convention Center Boulevard (the Warehouse District); and providing a new outdoor arts and entertainment area which tourists and locals can enjoy year round.”
The park's construction comes as state officials, led by Gov. John Bel Edwards, as well as representatives of the tourism industry and the Cantrell administration, are trying to hash out a plan to patch the S&WB’s short-term funding gap while also offering a new source of annual funding.
Hospitality leaders are working quietly behind the scenes to come up with about $50 million of the $75 million of one-time money that Cantrell is seeking and about $25 million of the $40 million she wants annually for the S&WB. Some of the one-time money will likely come from the Convention Center’s $235 million in reserves.
The officials are trying to nail down the plan before the state Legislature convenes on April 8 for a two-month session.
New Orleans has opened two linear parks in recent years. Crescent Park, built on riverfront land that once housed working wharves, stretches from the French Quarter into Bywater. It cost $30 million and opened in 2015.
The Lafitte Greenway is a 2.6-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail and green corridor connecting neighborhoods from Armstrong Park to City Park. Built for $9 million along an old railroad line, it, too, opened in 2015.
The park fronting the Convention Center is primarily aimed at benefiting convention-goers, Sawaya said.
It will eliminate two of the four lanes of Convention Center Boulevard, narrowing the mile-long stretch for vehicles. Construction workers are currently tearing up the street.
It will expand the sidewalk along the Convention Center’s length, with more trees and “breakout areas” that will aim to make the facility more attractive. About $14 million of the $79 million tab will pay to create a transit center for buses, taxis and ride-hailing vehicles to pick up and discharge passengers.
Center officials say the changes also will “calm” Convention Center Boulevard, making it safer for pedestrians. But they have no studies saying that it is among the more dangerous streets in New Orleans.
“On numerous occasions, our guests have been hit by cars,” Melvin Rodrigue, the center's board chairman, said in January, likening crossing the street to “Frogger,” an old video game in which a frog tries to cross a highway without getting flattened.
Some city leaders and public-policy groups have questioned whether the Convention Center’s slate of projects is the best use of taxpayer money, particularly compared with fixing roads or repairing pipes and other infrastructure.
Local leaders have been loath to publicly criticize the park project despite privately grousing about its cost, but Stacy Head, who was an at-large member of the City Council until last year, said it demonstrated misaligned priorities.
“I certainly think that spending $79 million on a beautification plan for Convention Center Boulevard is low on the priority list for projects that would benefit the health of our city for our residents and our visitors,” Head said.
The mayor’s office declined to comment on the park plans. Cantrell has continued to push tourism-promotion organizations to share some of the funds building up in their coffers for city residents' most pressing needs.
Asked whether the $79 million project represented the best use of that money for New Orleans, Sawaya said his job isn’t to decide where money ought to be spent but to do his best to support the city’s lucrative convention and tourism businesses.
“Our only mission, as specified in the enabling legislation in 1978, is to finance, construct and operate facilities in order to attract and conduct conventions, trade shows and events that support and expand the economy of both the state of Louisiana and the New Orleans region,” he wrote.
The Convention Center board has funded various outside projects in recent years that it thought would benefit tourism. The board has authorized $75 million in spending since 2016 to open the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute, to help put State Police troopers in the French Quarter and to help open a homeless center near the old Charity Hospital, among other projects.
The $79 million park is a central part of the Convention Center’s five-year, $557 million capital spending program. The park portion is about 25 percent complete, Sawaya said. He expects completion of all of the work by August 2020.
The funding for the park and other projects comes from dedicated sales taxes on hotel guests in New Orleans and from a sales tax on all food and beverages consumed in the city.
One cent of the tax on hotel guests was instituted in 2002 and was supposed to fund an expansion of the exhibition hall. That project was canceled after Hurricane Katrina, though the tax remained in effect and is boosting the Convention Center’s reserves by $10 million to $15 million per year.
The Convention Center’s board, which is a state entity, approved the park in 2015 while Bobby Jindal was governor. But it required, and received, the approval of Mayor Mitch Landrieu to narrow Convention Center Boulevard.
The work began in August 2018, or just before Cantrell began demanding a greater slice of taxes on tourists to solve the Sewerage & Water Board’s dire needs.
So far, the workers have torn up the lake side of the street. Once done, that will be the new two-lane boulevard; the park will occupy what is now the river side of the boulevard, right next to the Convention Center.
The park will feature a brick sidewalk, 40 benches, landscaping, a single fountain with 50 jets, 30 new trees and “Henderson Lawn” at the upriver end, by Henderson Street, according to Sawaya.
The park also will include two “breakout areas” — where cutout areas are today for vehicle drop-offs — for convention-goers to go outside and enjoy New Orleans’ weather during breaks.
“We’ll have the nicest street in the city,” Sawaya said in an interview.
He added that the roadwork includes new underground utility lines to ensure that water and sewerage services in the giant exhibition hall continue uninterrupted.
Given the mass of the building, “part of the concept of the linear park is to psychologically shorten the building,” said Tim Hemphill, the Convention Center’s vice president of sales and marketing.
Sawaya said he scrapped plans for an outdoor moving sidewalk that would have cost $11 million.
The transit center will be located underneath the Pontchartrain Expressway, close to the middle of the building. Part of the $14 million for this part of the project will pay for a canopy to shield convention-goers from the elements.
Limiting Convention Center to two lanes is causing traffic to use other Warehouse District streets, Convention Center officials acknowledge, but they say they have set aside $13 million to pay for other traffic improvements in the Warehouse District. Rodrigue mentioned the three-way intersection of Tchoupitoulas Street, Andrew Higgins Boulevard and Annunciation Street as ripe for change.
The Convention Center authorized studies for changes to streets in the neighborhood, but traffic officials under Landrieu rejected them.
“The city is awaiting the final traffic study in mid-April and will be happy to release more information then,” said LaTonya Norton, a city spokeswoman.
All of the changes involved with the park are needed, Sawaya said, because other cities “are all constantly seeking to ‘up their games’ in order to offer large convention groups something new and different than they may have experienced in that market before.”
“Maintaining the status quo without upgrades, new amenities, and attractions is a losing proposition," he said. "Once a city/convention center falls behind the competition, it is even harder and more expensive to catch up.”