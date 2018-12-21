More details have emerged surrounding the domestic violence arrest of former Hahnville running back Anthony "Pooka" Williams earlier this month.

Williams, a freshman running back for the Kansas Jayhawks, was accused of punching his 18-year-old girlfriend in the stomach and grabbing her by the throat, according to a report from the Kansas City Star.

The affidavit was released to the Star this week, and provides clarity in the allegations that led to the arrest on Dec. 5. The incident occurred at a campus apartment building in Lawrence, Kansas.

The affidavit included details of bruises on the woman's arms and side, as well as text messages in which Williams "admitted to punching [her] in the arms," according to the report.

Williams has pleaded not guilty.

Coach Les Miles, hired just weeks prior, said in a statement at the time that Williams had been suspended from all team activities pending further investigation.

"We are taking these allegations very seriously," Miles said.

Williams was a four-star prospect from Boutte, Louisiana, who emerged as a star during his first season in Lawrence. He ran for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns after missing the opener amid questions about his eligibility, and he added 289 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Williams chose Kansas over offers from SEC schools LSU and Mississippi State.

He was named the Big 12 newcomer of the year on the same day as his arrest. He also was selected first-team All-Big 12 as an all-purpose player and to the second team as a running back.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

For the full report from the Kansas City Star, click here.