William “Bill” Oliver, a former president of AT&T Louisiana who also had been chairman of the New Orleans economic alliance GNO Inc., died Monday in Lebanon, Tennessee, apparently of complications from a fall from his boat, according to his friend Richard Zuschlag. He was 71.

Oliver, who lived nearby in Old Hickory, Tennessee, had been towing his boat to a shop when he pulled into the parking lot of West Wilson Middle School to adjust something on the vessel, said Zuschlag, the CEO of Acadian Ambulance Service.

While climbing the boat’s ladder, Oliver fell and broke his leg, Zuschlag said, adding that it wasn’t clear whether he died from also hitting his head or suffered a fatal heart attack.

According to a report in The Tennessean newspaper, a school employee called authorities after finding Oliver unresponsive.

“Our AT&T family is devastated to learn of Mr. Oliver’s passing,” said Sonia Perez, AT&T’s president for the southeastern United States, in a statement. “He was very passionate about the work we do to keep our customers connected, but he was even more passionate about the success of communities across Louisiana.”

In 2010, a year after retiring from AT&T Louisiana, Mr. Oliver formed a lobbying firm and worked closely with the Legislature and the state’s congressional delegation.

“He knew how to connect the dots,” his brother, Kenny Oliver, said.

“He had a big heart,” Zuschlag said, “and he knew how to bring people together. When people got crosswise with each other, he could find a way to bring them together and build consensus.

“He was always very positive. Even when members of the Legislature would vote against him, he still had positive feelings for them.”

A native of Rosebud, Arkansas, Oliver moved to Lake Charles with his family when he was a child, and he earned a degree in mathematics from McNeese State University. He also had a master’s degree in business administration from Tulane University.

According to news reports, Oliver also had worked as a young man as a longshoreman, sold detergent and reported on Lake Charles sporting events for a local newspaper.

He started his 36-year telephone company career as a BellSouth engineer and rose through the ranks to become president of BellSouth and, later, AT&T Louisiana, Zuschlag said.

A major responsibility during his AT&T tenure was coordinating telecommunications services for the 1988 Republican National Convention in New Orleans.

Oliver also led the GNO Inc. board. Michael Hecht, GNO Inc.’s president and CEO, said his work was vital because it helped shape the organization’s performance after the devastation Hurricane Katrina wrought in 2005.

“We couldn’t be here without him,” Hecht added.

Oliver served 20 years on the area Boy Scouts’ board of directors, including two years as council president, and was a United Way board member for six years, a period that included a year as campaign chairman and a year as board chairman.

He also led the boards of the Joint Development Committee, which worked to develop Federal City in Algiers, and the Louisiana Health Cooperative. He was a former member of the state Board of Regents and of a long list of civic boards, including the New Orleans Business Council, the Bureau of Governmental Research, the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation.

McNeese named him its Distinguished Alumnus in 2005, and he was honored by the Boy Scouts and the Young Leadership Council, which hailed him as an Outstanding Role Model.

In 2004, Oliver reigned over the Washington Mardi Gras.

He served 21 years in the Army Reserves, retiring as a major in 1991.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Oliver; a son, Michael Oliver of Dallas; two daughters, Christy Oliver Reeves and Lisa Oliver Thomas, both of Baton Rouge; a brother, Kenny Oliver of Lafayette; a sister, Sue Way of Lake Charles; and four grandchildren.

Resthaven Funeral Home of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.