Plans aimed at increasing the amount of affordable housing in New Orleans could gain momentum next week, as the City Council will consider steps requiring developers to add lower-cost units to residential projects in certain neighborhoods.

The council on Thursday will debate whether to ask the City Planning Commission to create rules for a broad affordable housing mandate or less stringent policies aimed at incentivizing the creation of cheaper units around town, several council offices have confirmed.

Last year, the council asked the planning commission to consider three options. One would require developers to add affordable units to new projects in certain neighborhoods. Another would subject only those developers who request zoning changes to such a mandate, and a third would offer developers incentives for building cheaper housing but not require them to do so.

After hearing from both sides, the commission suggested that the council drop the broad mandate in favor of the other two options.

The Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center has said a strict mandate is the only way to ensure that developers build the type of housing New Orleanians can afford. The center has worked with a family "where there are six people living in one single bedroom, because they cannot afford to live in New Orleans anymore," said Cashuana Hill, the center's director. "Moving this process along is critical, because the city can’t delay this again."

But any "hard and fast mandate" would be opposed by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, said Jon Luther, that agency's CEO.

"The developer is going to lose money doing this," he said. "What are they going to do? They are going to move on; they will develop in Jefferson, or St. Charles Parish, or across the lake."

New Orleans City Planning Commission approves affordable housing plan minus key element The New Orleans City Planning Commission has recommended dropping the core element of a plan aimed at increasing the amount of affordable hous…

Aides to Jason Williams and Jay Banks said this week that both councilmen believe the council needs to weigh all three options equally. Thursday's vote will not be final but will give the council a track record of having made progress on the issue ahead of a deadline imposed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

"I think it's important for folks to understand that this is the first step on a path, and that there is more to learn and look at along the way," said Williams aide Katie Hunter-Lowrey.

"But getting this timeline going is incredibly crucial for this matter, so it's important that the council act expeditiously."

Once the Planning Commission crafts rules for all three options, the council will consider them again a final time. That vote is expected to take place in March.

Edwards was an ally last year in cities' efforts to craft such rules, dubbed "inclusionary zoning." But the governor has said he will not stop any legislative push this year to bar the practice if cities have done nothing to implement it.

A spokesman for Kristin Gisleson Palmer said the councilwoman supports any strategy that will create affordable housing in the city quickly and that a feasibility study, due in late February, will help inform the specific details of such a strategy.

The council has asked a private firm to opine on the number of units that should be subsidized, the neighborhoods that should be targeted and which incentives the city should offer.

Other council members could not be immediately reached for comment.

Inspired by other U.S. cities that have relied on "inclusionary zoning" tool to increase affordable housing through the private market, the City Council has pondered such a policy change for more than two years.

But efforts were stalled in 2016 when some private developers claimed the policies could exacerbate the city's affordability crisis, as firms could raise rents on residents who don't qualify for the subsidies to make up for the losses they would incur.

It was also unclear which incentives the city could offer them to soften the blow of that lost income.

Developers lobbied the state Legislature to kill the rules twice; a law to do just that was vetoed by Edwards in 2017. But Edwards will not do so again, he said, unless cities make substantial efforts to actually implement the rules.

Jarvis Lewis, chief of staff for Councilman Jay Banks, dismissed the idea of abandoning any of the three options prematurely, because the study will tell the city which option or combination of options would work.

"The CPC said they didn’t want to move forward without the feasibility study, and then they eliminated an option," he said. "Well, we are saying, let’s not remove an option before we have the feasibility study; let's weigh all the options."