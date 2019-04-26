Five years ago, the Archdiocese of New Orleans put a grassy, 8-acre chunk of the grounds of its Cenacle Retreat Center on the market, looking for a developer who would jump at the chance to buy a piece of prime residential real estate in Metairie.
Fearing a new subdivision, neighbors Robert and Lisa Ross jumped in instead, first negotiating a $125,000 exclusive option on the parcel, then attempting to rally neighborhood support — and financial buy-in — to purchase the property and keep it as green space.
When that didn't work, they created a company called Sanctuary Preservation and bought the property themselves, paying $3.25 million.
Now, however, the Rosses have thrown part of the tract — the portion fronting on Avron Boulevard — back on the market. And unlike five years ago, they say would-be homebuilders are welcome to bid on it.
Robert Ross, who said he put the "For sale" sign up months ago, acknowledged the irony of his purchasing the property to keep it green, only to later offer some of it for potential development.
But he said it's a necessary concession to keep alive the hope he and his wife have to save the rear half of the property — the portion closer to Lake Pontchartrain — as a nature preserve and garden.
"We want to stick to our dream, but in order to do that, we are going to have to make a little sacrifice," he said. "If I was independently wealthy and had the resources to (create the preserve) myself, I would do it."
Ross said he and his wife had to mortgage their house to purchase the property in the first place. In order to make improvements to the lakeside portion of the tract, he said, they need to raise additional capital.
They envision the rear portion as something like Longue Vue House and Gardens, where paths lead visitors among carefully sculpted gardens, or Jean Lafitte National Park and Preserve, where boardwalks wind through marshy areas.
"We've had landscape engineers look at it," Ross said. "There's so much we can do with this land."
He and his wife are also keen to see the land integrated into the parish's drainage system, saying it could help prevent flooding in the area.
A spokeswoman for the archdiocese said Catholic officials hope the land is used for the good of the community.
A "For sale" sign has been affixed to the fence of the property along Avron Boulevard, encouraging anyone who is interested to email a Yahoo! address for details.
The lot size is negotiable, the sign says, between 1 and 2½ acres, "for up to 1-2 single family residences, religious or community center."
Ross said an independent living facility for elderly folks could be a good addition to the property, or perhaps a church. He said he's actually open to selling up to about 4 acres — half the original parcel.
The site has attracted some interest, but nothing too serious, he said. Ross said he and his wife are asking about $30 per square foot, which comes to about $1.3 million per acre. If they get that much, they could wind up turning a profit of more than $2 million on their original investment, while still owning half the parcel.
But Ross stressed that profit isn't his aim — conservation is. He said he is open to creative financing options, especially one that would provide a mechanism to support the adjacent green space after he and his wife are gone.
"It has to stay that way forever," he said, comparing the plot to Central Park in New York — prime real estate that will never be developed. "We could do it."