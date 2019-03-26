Darryll Simpson, formerly of Milwaukee, received the nod publicly Tuesday to take the reins of New Orleans’ public transit system a month after he was privately cleared.
Simpson replaced Justin Augustine III on March 18 as the RTA’s general manager and local chief of Transdev, the private firm that runs the RTA’s operations.
He was Transdev's pick to succeed Augustine, but his appointment had to be cleared by the RTA board per its contract. That OK was done openly for the first time Tuesday, after The Advocate reported that such approvals must typically be made at an open meeting.
Simpson had been praised by local officials for his three decades of experience in various transportation agencies across the country, and particularly for his expertise working in a private-public partnership similar to what the agency wants to create by this fall.
Augustine, who had served in the local role for a decade, has been promoted as Transdev's senior vice president of infrastructure and supply chain.
"What I am hoping to bring is a different vision...to help our staff grow and make inroads into doing things better," Simpson told the board.
Simpson has worked in various management roles in agencies across the country, including as a director of paratransit in New York, a manager of streetcar systems in Atlanta and Milwaukee, and a superintendent of bus operations n the Charlotte, North Carolina area.
In his last job, Simpson managed only the streetcar in a public transit system that was otherwise run by public officials. That arrangement slightly resembles what the RTA wants to create in New Orleans once Transdev's contract expires, although the RTA wants its streetcars, buses and ferries managed by a private firm, but intends to bring its administration in-house.
At present, Transdev manages every facet of the RTA's operations and answers only to an all-volunteer public board, and, more recently, an interim executive director who is an agency employee.
The RTA hopes to hire Transdev or another contractor by September to work under the new contract. That means Simpson's role could be fleeting, and he has said he does not intend to make any radical changes in operations over the next few months.
In approving Simpson publicly on Tuesday, the board likely avoided the possibility of a future legal challenge of his appointment, as decisions made by public entities that are found to violate the state's open meetings laws may be rendered void by a judge.
Before Tuesday, the board "unanimously approved" Transdev's choice, according to the private firm, though it had never taken a public vote to do so.
RTA officials later claimed they were not required to approve Simpson in an open meeting.