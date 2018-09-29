The embattled director of St. Tammany Parish's Department of Environmental Services quietly resigned earlier this month, the latest in a string of recent departures from Parish President Pat Brister's administration.
Greg Gorden, a 23-year veteran of parish government who also was the director of Tammany Utilities, resigned Sept. 21 to "pursue other interests," said Ronnie Simpson, a spokesman for Brister.
“We wish Greg luck in the future and thank him for his years of service to the people of St. Tammany,” Brister said in a statement. “We will conduct a thorough study of these departments and use this as an opportunity to streamline their operations.”
Simpson said Gorden will be replaced.
Gorden could not be reached for comment.
Gorden's resignation follows strong criticism of his department recently after some residents experienced issues with their water and sewer systems.
However, he's the fourth high-ranking member of Brister's administration to leave in recent months as the administration grapples with budget constraints following the defeat by voters of sales taxes providing funding to operate the jail and courthouse.
Mike Noto, who was the assistant director of public works, was lured back to Slidell, where newly elected Mayor Greg Cromer offered him the job of public works director, a job he plans to combine with a newly created assistant chief of staff position.
Trilby Lenfant, who was Brister's deputy chief administrative officer, left in August. She said at the time she had been offered a parish position in 2019, "but this was a good time for me to leave to pursue other personal interests.”
The highest-profile departure came early in September when Gina Campo, the parish's chief administrative officer, left to become deputy executive director of the state Office of Community Development. Brister announced that Kelly Rabalais, who had been her executive legal counsel, would be the new chief administrative officer.
While Brister has said there will be layoffs in 2019 — a number the administration has pegged at 24 following some retirements — the high-level departures apparently have not been directly tied to the budget crunch.
Gorden's departure was quiet, with Brister's office confirming he was gone only after media inquiries.
In May, Parish Council members delayed signing off on eight Municipal Wastewater Pollution Prevention reports that had been prepared by Tammany Utilities East. Homeowners packed a council meeting to complain that many sewage spills were not being reported.
The council didn't sign off on the reports until last month, when Gorden gave a report on changes that had been made to ensure accuracy in future reports as well as the addition of auto-dialers that will alert the utility when a spill occurs, and a preventive maintenance schedule for equipment.
At the meeting, the president of one homeowners group took a shot at Gorden, complaining about his appointment to a new state commission to investigate sewage spills.
Chuck Lamarche, of Cross Gates Homeowners Association, described that as the fox watching the henhouse.