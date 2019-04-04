Street flooding

Street flooding on St. Charles Avenue (image via Twitter/Gordon Russell). 

As heavy rain pelted the city Thursday morning and into the afternoon, many of the usual suspect streets began to hold water. 

Follow @NolaReady for flooding updates or with Streetwise, which reports street flooding in real-time.

Scroll through the feed below for images and videos from around the city. Can't see the feed? Click here. 

View comments