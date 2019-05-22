The eastbound portion of Claiborne Avenue that runs outside a Sewerage and Water Board plant in New Orleans is closed Wednesday morning because of a water main break.
Officials ask drivers to avoid the area between Mistletoe and Leonidas streets.
It's unclear how long that portion of Claiborne will be closed.
Earlier this month torrents of water from a broken main on a different portion of Claiborne gushed into the area near Soniat Street for hours, leaving much of Uptown New Orleans with weak or no water pressure before S&WB crews were able to plug the leak.
The broken pipe, which was installed in 1905, placed a wide swath of Uptown under a boil-water advisory for about a day, swamped cars and threatened homes.
There is no boil-water advisory with Wednesday's incident.
