Longtime Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto did not overpay guest performers in his role as leader of Mexico’s national symphony, the Mexican government said Wednesday.

The statement from the office of the Mexican secretary of culture came two days after one of that country’s most influential newspapers reported accusations that Prieto had mismanaged the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México, in part by spending unreasonable amounts of money on foreign, visiting soloists and conductors in 2015 and 2016.

The cultural secretary's office admitted that Excelsior’s report on Monday relied on information in a public government database that, in effect, converted the guest performers’ fees from American dollars to Mexican pesos twice, vastly inflating the totals in some cases.

That database is now obsolete, and a new one adopted last month reflects corrected totals that are in line with typical fees, according to the government’s statement.

“No international conductor or soloist who has been a guest has received excessive fees for their services,” the secretary of culture’s statement said.

Prieto, 53, insisted that was the case when The Advocate on Tuesday asked him about Excelsior’s report the previous day. As proof, a representative of his supplied a contract that showed the national orchestra had paid 282,000 pesos to American cellist Lynn Harrell.

The government database that Excelsior was using instead reported that same figure in dollars and said it was equivalent to more than 5 million pesos.

Prieto on Wednesday said he believed the miscalculation was an unintentional clerical mistake.

But the classical music news website Slipped Disc had another take on Prieto’s ordeal on Wednesday, quoting an unnamed source within Mexico’s cultural ministry who asserted that the miscalculation was “part of a campaign to destabilize Prieto.”

That appeared to be a reference to grievances in the Excelsior report that were attributed to unnamed members of the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional, who complained about a lack of concerts throughout Mexico, among other things, and called for Prieto’s ouster.

The author of the Excelsior article, Juan Carlos Talavera, said in an email that he would still like to see additional documentation backing up the Mexican government’s claims of a miscalculation.

Nonetheless, “what’s certain is that the authorities assume responsibility of the error in the data entry,” Talavera said Wednesday.

Prieto became the New Orleans-based LPO’s director in 2005, winning praise for helping the orchestra survive the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

He’s since added to his workload by taking on leadership of the U.S.-based Orchestra of the Americas and two orchestras in his native Mexico, including its national symphony in 2007.

The LPO — which receives funding from local, state and federal grants — has shown it values Prieto highly, extending his contract multiple times and in 2017 paying him a salary of roughly $131,000.

He also recently received Musical America magazine’s prestigious Conductor of the Year award at a ceremony in New York’s Carnegie Hall.

LPO chief executive officer James Boyd said in a statement Wednesday, “Carlos’ leadership has fostered tremendous artistic development in terms of the orchestra’s programming and performance standards. Evidence of his impact was on display during the LPO’s debut performance at Carnegie Hall last season, and has been further amplified by his recent honor as Musical America’s Conductor of the Year.”

Boyd concluded, “In our experiences with Carlos he consistently exhibits the highest ethical standard related to the LPO’s finances.”