The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board needs an immediate infusion of cash and should seek to create a stormwater fee to pay for needed upgrades to its drainage system, according to a draft report from a task force created by the state Legislature.
The report also highlights the poor state of the S&WB's infrastructure and the lack of a comprehensive plan to improve or fix it.
The recommendations in the report add to the steady drumbeat of calls for more money for the agency from officials including S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban and Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
The task force will hold a meeting to give final approval to the report Monday afternoon.
The task force was created early last year in response to the flooding in the summer of 2017. It was charged with examining the structure of the S&WB to see if there were alternatives that could provide better results for the city. But the group rejected many of those options, such as privatization.
While the report suggests some changes to how drainage should be managed in New Orleans, it largely focuses on the sorry state of the S&WB's infrastructure and the pressing need to raise money to fix it.
The report cites the financial crisis now facing a utility that already couldn't keep up with the need to maintain and upgrade its equipment and pipes before it burned through more than $80 million in emergency spending after the flooding.
"This legacy of chronic underfunding and unpredictable revenue streams has crippled (the S&WB's) and the city's ability to invest in capital projects, forced deferment of regular infrastructure maintenance and led to an almost wholly reactive, emergency-based maintenance protocol," according to the report.
The report does not specify where the needed short-term funding should come from.
On a longer timeline, the report calls for an overhaul of the way drainage operations are funded. Currently, the S&WB's drainage system is funded solely by property taxes, but the report calls for imposing a drainage fee that would account for how much water runs off a property.
Various groups, both inside and outside city government and the S&WB, have argued for years that a drainage fee could be a solution that would bring in more money and could be imposed on government and nonprofit properties that are currently exempt from property taxes and therefore pay no money for drainage.
Longer-term, the report recommends that responsibility for the city's drainage system be consolidated under the S&WB. Currently, the S&WB is responsible for the large pipes and the pumps that push water out of the city, while the city's Department of Public Works is charged with maintaining the catch basins and smaller lines that feed them.
The difficulty of coordinating the two agencies' work schedules has been a source of frustration for city officials.