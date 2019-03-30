Over the past six months, it’s been a bit easier for bus riders in Orleans and Jefferson parishes to cross parish lines. And after Sunday, the bus pass that has eased their commutes will stick around for good.
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority has decided to extend its temporary two-parish transit pass indefinitely, starting Sunday, after it said a six-month pilot program proved successful.
The pilot was one part of a broader effort at the transit agency to create more regional connections.
The pass lets riders pay a $6 flat rate to ride buses and streetcars in both parishes, which have different public transit agencies.
Before, a rider paid a basic fare of $1.25 for a single trip in Orleans and $1.50 for a single trip on Jefferson Transit, plus the cost of transferring from one bus to another within either system.
Switching from one Jefferson bus to another, for example, costs 50 cents.
While the idea for a single pass for New Orleans and neighboring parishes might seem to some like a no-brainer, a fight over how to divide revenue from the passes stalled plans for them for more than a decade.
The pass was offered to riders from 1999 to 2004. But transit leaders scrapped it after New Orleans complained that Jefferson got too much of the revenue while Jefferson, despite that, said it lost money under the deal because more people bought the passes in Orleans, probably because they were cheaper there.
Officials spent much of last year retooling their agreement to work out those kinks. They decided that Jefferson and Orleans will each get half of the revenue generated from the passes.
In the past six months, the revived pass generated $57,800 for the RTA and $40,400 for Jefferson. The RTA then paid Jefferson $8,700 to equalize the two systems' revenue, according to a recent presentation on the program's progress.
The RTA's ridership did not change substantially as a result of introduction of the pass, officials said. They said the pass is expected to generate about $9,000 a month for each transit agency in the future.
Ideally, the Orleans-Jefferson effort will help convince St. Bernard, St. Tammany and other surrounding parishes to join the pass program, officials hope.