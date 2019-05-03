Three people will be up for consideration to fill the empty at-large seat on the Jefferson Parish Council created by this week's surprise resignation of Chris Roberts.
Two of the nominees for the interim position, former Kenner City Councilman and Yenni administration alumnus Keith Conley and Metairie businessman Larry Katz, had been rumored to be in the mix.
But the addition of Lisa Jennings, the executive director of the Westbank Business and Industry Association, shortly before Friday's 4:30 p.m. deadline added some last-minute intrigue to the process.
Jennings was nominated by District 5 Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken. Conley's name was submitted by District 1 Councilman Ricky Templet, while Katz was nominated by District 4 Councilman Dominick Impastato.
The three nominees will have until Tuesday to submit résumés and personal statements, after which the council will call a special meeting within nine days to choose the replacement.
Whoever gets the appointment will not be allowed to run for the same seat — the District A at-large seat — in an upcoming election, which could have ramifications if Conley gets the job.
Conley has said he was considering running for one of the two parishwide seats on the council but has not indicated which one. Templet and District 2 Councilman Paul Johnston are also announced candidates for an at-large seat, but neither has said which of the two seats he intends to seek. Johnston and Templet are not expected to run for the same seat.
If Conley were named to the Division A seat on an interim basis, he would be allowed to run for the Division B seat.
If the council is unable to agree on an interim appointment within 30 days, the task would fall to the governor.
In 2017, Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed businessman Jack Rizzuto to an interim seat after the council deadlocked 3-3 on potential replacements for Ben Zahn, who left the council to become the mayor of Kenner. Katz was one of three nominees that year.