The group behind a 10-year plan for more affordable housing in New Orleans is giving itself a D for 2018, saying the city has not kept pace with the demand for such housing, even though advocates for low-income residents have secured some policy victories.
HousingNOLA’s latest report card, released Thursday, cites some successes in forthcoming legislation, partnerships with financial institutions and small but crucial programs getting off the ground to help house formerly incarcerated people or people with special needs.
But the group's larger goal of increasing the available stock of affordable housing in New Orleans faced a setback since the last report card was issued a year ago. Not only has the city has not kept pace with demand, the report says, but more affordable housing was lost than was created.
“At this point in the plan, New Orleans should have seen approximately 4,500 new opportunities from the various agencies responsible for creating and subsidizing housing,” according to the report. “We should celebrate the fact that 1,754 families and individuals benefited from living in a home they can now afford, but we must always remember the 8,336 who were not helped in the same time period.”
The latest report card follows an earlier progress report in which HousingNOLA admitted it was “unlikely” the city would be able to meet a goal of 2,500 units by September. Only 190 new affordable units were brought online in the six-month period ending in March.
HousingNOLA said in the report that the city will need to create more than 33,000 affordable units in order to "end New Orleans' affordable housing crisis."
Roughly 63 percent of New Orleans renters spend a third or more of their income on rent and utilities, and 33 percent of homeowners are similarly cost-burdened, according to the report. Meanwhile, the waiting list for housing vouchers through the Housing Authority of New Orleans has remained largely stagnant through 2017 and 2018, at 24,197 people.
“These are not simply new houses and apartments that will be built. These opportunities also represent housing that is already occupied and made affordable through policy and investments in the structure," the report says. "Displacement has become a scourge here in New Orleans, and it serves as further proof of our inherent inequity."
Among the most significant pieces of the housing puzzle is the adoption of a "smart housing mix," which would require that new residential construction projects include some affordable units. The City Planning Commission is studying the impact of such a policy, and the City Council could adopt those rules, pending recommendations from the CPC.
The city is up against a deadline from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who vetoed a measure earlier this year that would have prevented municipalities in Louisiana from adopting their own “inclusionary zoning” measures like the proposed smart housing mix. His veto came with the caveat that if New Orleans and other cities don’t adopt those policies, he won’t block similar legislation if it hits his desk next year.
Still, the Legislature successfully passed a measure to better protect tenants from landlords who illegally hold onto security deposits. The new law raises the maximum penalty that renters can recover from a landlord who illegally withheld a deposit to up to twice the amount of the deposit.
HousingNOLA wants to expand those tenant protections next year.
The report also counts the city’s moratorium on most short-term rentals of entire houses — as well as proposed new restrictions from the CPC — as a win on that front.
And even though the City Council has indefinitely shelved a so-called “rental registry” or “healthy homes” ordinance, HousingNOLA is hoping the new administration will reintroduce the policy.
The proposal — first introduced by then-Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell before it was put on the back burner — would require landlords to register their property with the city and pass a checklist of basic health and safety requirements, which housing advocates argue would relieve cost-burdened renters from having to pay for repairs or moving costs if a unit is uninhabitable.
Also among HousingNOLA’s goals are landlord education programs and a program to encourage landlords who are not currently participating in the voucher program to do so.
It’s also working with the city’s new Human Relations Commission Advisory Committee on a comprehensive housing plan and is exploring additional services for people who are homeless or have mental health needs, as well as challenges faced by Spanish and Vietnamese speakers.
The organization also supports efforts toward sustainable design and infrastructure, including energy-efficiency upgrades and stormwater management efforts, and is working on housing resources for people working in the cultural economy.