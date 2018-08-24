Mayor LaToya Cantrell offered a sneak peek Friday at a sweeping new strategy to reduce violence that will place conflict-resolution teams throughout New Orleans neighborhoods and give City Hall unprecedented responsibilities as it works to curb one of the city's most intractable problems.
Cantrell envisions a victims protection program run by the city, for example, citing what she said is a lack of trust many crime victims and witnesses have in the program now offered by District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office.
She wants the Office of Youth and Families she created this year to oversee a clinic for residents affected by trauma, with a licensed social worker overseeing graduate students who would advise families and young people.
And she wants her office and companies that do business with the city to offer internships to young people who otherwise might be ensnared by violence — a tactic she said will help children see themselves as future professionals instead of criminals.
Those and other strategies “are consistent with the holistic approach — treating the root causes of violence or gun violence, and helping those who are likely to kill or be killed, but also extending it to their families,” Cantrell said in an interview. "Because it’s not just one person; it touches the entire unit.”
The approaches she unveiled Friday will be included in an overarching strategy, to be released in coming months, that will be advised by a gun violence reduction council she appointed to study that issue, she said.
The panel will deliver its recommendations and proposed timelines for the roll-out of certain programs to the mayor before she presents the city's proposed 2019 budget to the City Council by Nov. 1.
Funding for some pieces of the new initiative is unclear. Although the city allocated about $5 million a year in city and grant funds to pay for Mayor Mitch Landrieu's NOLA For Life anti-murder strategy, city funds can stretch only so far, Cantrell conceded, and she’ll need the help of private foundations and local business leaders to realize her goals.
But some components, such as her plan to put teenagers and young adults to work on city endeavors, could cost relatively little, particularly if the internships are unpaid.
Her strategy abandons several portions of NOLA For Life, an initiative that was blasted by one of her mayoral transition committees for failing to sustain its initial progress. But it keeps or makes only minor tweaks to other parts of Landrieu's program.
An obvious holdover is “Cure Violence,” a re-imagining of Landrieu’s Cease Fire initiative that sought to stop violent feuds before they started.
Cantrell will deploy similar strategies under the new banner, as both initiatives take their cues from a Chicago-based model that has been replicated in other cities and countries. But Cantrell wants to beef up the program’s efforts in all corners of the city where crime has been a problem, she said.
She’ll also keep the STRIVE NOLA program, which helps disadvantaged job seekers find work and which is in line with her “Nothing stops a bullet like a job” mantra during her campaign last fall.
The New Orleans Police Department’s Multi-Agency Gang Unit and its Tactical Intelligence Gathering and Enforcement Response program, which target members of large and influential gangs and lower-level armed robbers and other offenders, respectively, will also be retained, she said.
But she’s chucking "midnight basketball," a program she said was too inconsistent to have much impact. Instead, a Police Athletic League will offer similar programming on a more regular basis.
And she’ll work with police to create a victim and witness protection unit, as she said residents have lost faith in the one that now exists, especially after the revelation that Cannizzaro issued fake subpoenas in recent years to force victims and witnesses to testify.
“They’re afraid, because they don’t trust the system, and they have reasons not to trust the system,” Cantrell said.
She said her Office of Youth and Families will run a clinic modeled on the one she engineered in the Broadmoor neighborhood during her time as a community organizer, working with local universities to relieve the trauma that violence brings.
Separately, that office has been tasked with finding a leader for, and reforming practices at, the city’s Youth Study Center, where teenagers accused of serious crimes are detained.
After taking office in May, Cantrell’s team found children there confined in rooms for hours, staffers who barred misbehaving students from weekly visits with their families and far too few employees to monitor the center’s population, she said. The center had 42 vacancies before Cantrell was sworn in; that figure is now down to 20, she said.
Tracking those students when they get out of detention, and linking them to internship opportunities, is the next step. Firms seeking city contracts that agree to provide those internships might get extra points in a request for proposals process, she said.
“It’s about just keeping (young people) busy and getting them into different environments, so they see themselves in that different environment and thriving,” Cantrell said. “And that’s going to be a part of our workforce strategy.”