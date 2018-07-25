One of the last vestiges of the removed Confederate-era monuments is on its way down in New Orleans.

Contractors began working on the removal of the base that used to hold a monument to PGT Beauregard. The large statue of the Confederate general on horseback was removed in May, 2017, along with monuments to Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and a memorial to the Battle of Liberty Place.

The pedestal will be stored at City Park until a new location for the Beauregard monument is determined, according to a press release via WWL-TV. There was no ETA on how long the removal would take.

The crew will also add landscaping to where the monument stood, within a traffic circle near the entrance to City Park.

The pedestals that held Lee and Davis' monument are still in place.

Check back for updates.

+4 New spots for Confederate monuments? Two should stay in N.O., one out of state, committee says Three statues of Confederate officials removed from their prominent public locations in New Orleans last year would be divided up between Gree…

+3 Nungesser endorses relocating 3 Confederate monuments to plantation, but some cool to idea Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has endorsed a proposal to move three Confederate monuments that were removed from New Orleans’ cityscape last year t…

Confederate-era monuments distorted history, Mayor Mitch Landrieu says on '60 Minutes' The removal of four Jim Crow-era monuments in New Orleans took center stage in the national media again Sunday as the CBS news hour "60 Minute…