One of the last vestiges of the removed Confederate-era monuments is on its way down in New Orleans. 

Contractors began working on the removal of the base that used to hold a monument to PGT Beauregard. The large statue of the Confederate general on horseback was removed in May, 2017, along with monuments to Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and a memorial to the Battle of Liberty Place. 

The pedestal will be stored at City Park until a new location for the Beauregard monument is determined, according to a press release via WWL-TV. There was no ETA on how long the removal would take. 

The crew will also add landscaping to where the monument stood, within a traffic circle near the entrance to City Park. 

The pedestals that held Lee and Davis' monument are still in place. 

Check back for updates. 

View comments