The Jesuit order released a list Friday morning of 42 priests and other members who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

Of those names, 19 had ties to the New Orleans area, and six had claims tied to their time at Jesuit High School. It's unclear whether most of the abuse claims of the other 12 occurred while they were stationed in New Orleans.

Scroll below for names, bios and pastoral assignments for the 18 with New Orleans ties.

Jesuits that were part of the New Orleans province facing 1 claim of sexual abuse of a minor or a vulnerable adult. (4)

Jody Blanchard, SJ

Birth: 1953

Ordination: 1983

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1994

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Removed from Ministry: Left Society of Jesus 1994

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Charles Borromeo Church, Grand Coteau, La.

Tulane Catholic Center, New Orleans

Immaculate Conception Parish, Baton Rouge, La.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Thomas J. Hidding, SJ

Birth: 1950

Ordination: 1986

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2003; Deceased 2005

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Holy Name of Jesus Parish, New Orleans

Loyola University, New Orleans

Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.

Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans

Gesù Parish, Miami

Thomas J. Naughton, SJ

NOTE: This is Fr. Thomas Naughton of the former New Orleans Province,not Bro. Thomas Naughton of the former Missouri Province

Birth: 1933

Ordination: 1965

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2009; Deceased 2012

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

St. John's Co-Cathedral, Shreveport, La.

Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, La.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Jesuit Seminary and Mission Bureau, New Orleans

Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas

St. Killian Parish, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Elmo J. Rogero, SJ

Birth: 1908

Ordination: 1944

Status of Individual: Deceased 1959

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1950s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Loyola University, New Orleans

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Immaculate Conception Church, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuits that were part of the New Orleans province facing more than one claim of sexual abuse of a minor or a vulnerable adult. (8)

Claude P. Boudreaux, SJ

Birth: 1924

Ordination: 1955

Status of Individual: Deceased 2016

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s

Removed from Ministry: 2004

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

St. Michael's College, Batticaloa, Sri Lanka

St. Mary's Church, Batticaloa, Sri Lanka

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Curia of the Society of Jesus, Rome, Italy

Jesuit House of Studies, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Charles G. Coyle, SJ

Birth: 1932

Ordination: 1965

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2004, deceased 2015

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s – 70s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Woodstock College, Woodstock, Md.

Newton High, Newton, Mass.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Holy Cross High, New Orleans

Tulane University, New Orleans

Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta, Ga.

Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas

Pastoral Ministry, New Orleans

Edward D. DeRussy, SJ

Birth: 1926

Ordination: 1957

Status of Individual: Deceased 2001

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: Restricted from ministry with minors 1991

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.

St. Joseph Church, Zephyrhills, Fla.

St. Benedict Church, Crystal River, Fla.

Ignatius Residence, New Orleans

St. John's Hospital, Nassau Bay, Texas

Donald Dickerson, SJ

Birth: 1936

Ordination: 1980

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1986; Deceased 2018

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s, 1980s

Removed from Ministry: 1986

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit College Preparatory, Dallas

St. John Berchmans Parish, Shreveport, La.

Loyola University, New Orleans

Francis M. Landwermeyer, SJ

Birth: 1934

Ordination: 1966

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus and Priesthood, 2011; Deceased 2018

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s

Removed from Ministry: 2010

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisc.

Loyola University, New Orleans

Mercy Cross High School, Biloxi, Miss.

St. Thomas the Apostle, Charleston Heights, S.C.

Nouvel Central Catholic High, Saginaw, Michigan

Cardinal Newman High School, Columbia, S.C.

Central Catholic High, San Antonio

Antonian High School, San Antonio

St. Cecilia, San Antonio

Austin N. Park, SJ

Birth: 1918

Ordination: 1955

Status of Individual: Deceased 2013

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s

Removed from Ministry: N/A - already out of ministry due to dementia when allegations received

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, San Antonio

Colegio San Ignacio, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Gesù Parish, Miami, Fla.

Christ the King Church, Grand Coteau, La.

Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.

Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans

St. Joseph Church, Houston

St. Mary's Church, Greenville, S.C.

Our Lady of the Rosary, Greenville, S.C.

Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas

Oakdale Facility, Oakdale, La.

St. Philip Neri, Kinder, La.

St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La.

J. Donald Pearce, SJ

Birth: 1925

Ordination: 1959

Status of Individual: Deceased 2016

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s

Removed from Ministry: Retired from Ministry in 2003 due to poor health

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Loyola University, New Orleans

Corpus Christi Minor Seminary, Corpus Christi, Texas

Gesù Parish, Miami

Holy Name of Jesus Parish, New Orleans

Norman J. Rogge, SJ

Birth: 1925

Ordination: 1956

Status of Individual: Deceased 2009

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.

St. Charles Parish, Grand Coteau, La.

St. Ignatius Church, Mobile, Ala.

St. Patrick Church, Montgomery, La.

Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans

St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La.

----------------------------------------------

Jesuits facing a single allegation who worked in New Orleans at time when removed from ministry (1)

Bernard P. Knoth, SJ

Birth: 1948

Ordination: 1977

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus and Priesthood 2009

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Removed from Ministry: 2003, by the Chicago Province

Pastoral Assignments in this province:

Loyola University, New Orleans (President)

----------------------------------------------

Jesuits with ties to New Orleans who are facing more than one allegation. (3)

Cornelius J. Carr, SJ

(Former New York Province now U.S Northeast Province)

Birth: 1920

Ordination: 1951

Status of Individual: Deceased 2013

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s, 1990s

Removed from Ministry: 2005 (by the New York Province due to allegations they received)

Pastoral Assignment under this province:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Fr. Carr also worked at the following locations. Although they are in the area covered by the New Orleans Province, he was under the jurisdiction of the province of which he was a member, now known as the USA Northeast Province, Society of Jesus:

St. Augustine Cathedral Basilica, St. Augustine, Fla.

Christ the King Church, Jacksonville, Fla.

Alfonso Madrid, SJ

(Province of Mexico)

Birth: 1915

Ordination: 1950

Status of Individual: Deceased 1982

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegations received

Pastoral Assignments in this province:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

San Felipe Church, Albuquerque, N.M.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, San Antonio

Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas

Note: The Province of Mexico staffed St. Ignatius Parish in El Paso, Texas; Madrid worked there under the Province of Mexico.

Claude L. Ory, SJ (Brother)

(Former New Orleans Province, now Maryland Province)

Birth: 1938

Ordination: N/A (Jesuit Brother)

Status of Individual: Member of Maryland Province; removed from ministry and lives under supervision

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: 2007

Pastoral Assignments:

Spring Hill College / Jesuit House of Studies, Mobile, Ala.

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

St. John's Parish, Shreveport, La.

Loyola University, New Orleans

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta

Loyola College, Baltimore

Jesuits with ties to New Orleans named as suspected abusers by other provinces, regions, archdioceses or dioceses (2)

Charles Bartles, SJ

Birth: 1936

Ordination: 1965

Status of Individual: Deceased 1993

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s or 1980s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when listed

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Campion College, Kingston, Jamaica

Marist High School, Atlanta

Alaska Mission (Oregon Province)

Immaculate Conception Church, Bethel, Alaska

St. Ann Church, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Instituto Souza, Campinas, Brazil

(Times-Picayune obituary describes him as a New Orleans resident who organized programs to treat alcohol addiction in the city while being an associate pastor at St. Ann Church. He was accused in a claim brought against the Diocese of Fairbanks in Alaska, according to documents filed in a 2010 bankruptcy organization.)

Thomas J. Hattrel, S.J.

Birth: 1922

Ordination: 1952

Status of Individual: Deceased 1988

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s while applied to the Oregon Province

Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Immaculate Conception Grade School, Fairbanks, Alaska

St. Ignatius Church, Alakanuck, Alaska

Benjamin Wren, SJ

Birth: 1931

Ordination: 1961

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1996; Deceased 2006

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s-1980s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – no longer a Jesuit, deceased when allegation received Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Dallas

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Loyola University, New Orleans

Sophia University, Tokyo, Japan

Loyola University, New Orleans

Community of John the Evangelist, New Orleans