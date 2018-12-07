The Jesuit order released a list Friday morning of 42 priests and other members who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.
Of those names, 19 had ties to the New Orleans area, and six had claims tied to their time at Jesuit High School. It's unclear whether most of the abuse claims of the other 12 occurred while they were stationed in New Orleans.
Scroll below for names, bios and pastoral assignments for the 18 with New Orleans ties.
Jesuits that were part of the New Orleans province facing 1 claim of sexual abuse of a minor or a vulnerable adult. (4)
Jody Blanchard, SJ
Birth: 1953
Ordination: 1983
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1994
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Removed from Ministry: Left Society of Jesus 1994
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Charles Borromeo Church, Grand Coteau, La.
Tulane Catholic Center, New Orleans
Immaculate Conception Parish, Baton Rouge, La.
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Thomas J. Hidding, SJ
Birth: 1950
Ordination: 1986
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2003; Deceased 2005
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Holy Name of Jesus Parish, New Orleans
Loyola University, New Orleans
Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.
Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans
Gesù Parish, Miami
Thomas J. Naughton, SJ
NOTE: This is Fr. Thomas Naughton of the former New Orleans Province,not Bro. Thomas Naughton of the former Missouri Province
Birth: 1933
Ordination: 1965
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2009; Deceased 2012
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
St. John's Co-Cathedral, Shreveport, La.
Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, La.
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Jesuit Seminary and Mission Bureau, New Orleans
Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas
St. Killian Parish, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Elmo J. Rogero, SJ
Birth: 1908
Ordination: 1944
Status of Individual: Deceased 1959
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1950s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Loyola University, New Orleans
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Immaculate Conception Church, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuits that were part of the New Orleans province facing more than one claim of sexual abuse of a minor or a vulnerable adult. (8)
Claude P. Boudreaux, SJ
Birth: 1924
Ordination: 1955
Status of Individual: Deceased 2016
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
Removed from Ministry: 2004
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
St. Michael's College, Batticaloa, Sri Lanka
St. Mary's Church, Batticaloa, Sri Lanka
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Curia of the Society of Jesus, Rome, Italy
Jesuit House of Studies, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Charles G. Coyle, SJ
Birth: 1932
Ordination: 1965
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2004, deceased 2015
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s – 70s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Woodstock College, Woodstock, Md.
Newton High, Newton, Mass.
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Holy Cross High, New Orleans
Tulane University, New Orleans
Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta, Ga.
Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas
Pastoral Ministry, New Orleans
Edward D. DeRussy, SJ
Birth: 1926
Ordination: 1957
Status of Individual: Deceased 2001
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Removed from Ministry: Restricted from ministry with minors 1991
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.
St. Joseph Church, Zephyrhills, Fla.
St. Benedict Church, Crystal River, Fla.
Ignatius Residence, New Orleans
St. John's Hospital, Nassau Bay, Texas
Donald Dickerson, SJ
Birth: 1936
Ordination: 1980
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1986; Deceased 2018
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s, 1980s
Removed from Ministry: 1986
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit College Preparatory, Dallas
St. John Berchmans Parish, Shreveport, La.
Loyola University, New Orleans
Francis M. Landwermeyer, SJ
Birth: 1934
Ordination: 1966
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus and Priesthood, 2011; Deceased 2018
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s
Removed from Ministry: 2010
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisc.
Loyola University, New Orleans
Mercy Cross High School, Biloxi, Miss.
St. Thomas the Apostle, Charleston Heights, S.C.
Nouvel Central Catholic High, Saginaw, Michigan
Cardinal Newman High School, Columbia, S.C.
Central Catholic High, San Antonio
Antonian High School, San Antonio
St. Cecilia, San Antonio
Austin N. Park, SJ
Birth: 1918
Ordination: 1955
Status of Individual: Deceased 2013
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
Removed from Ministry: N/A - already out of ministry due to dementia when allegations received
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, San Antonio
Colegio San Ignacio, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
Gesù Parish, Miami, Fla.
Christ the King Church, Grand Coteau, La.
Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.
Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans
St. Joseph Church, Houston
St. Mary's Church, Greenville, S.C.
Our Lady of the Rosary, Greenville, S.C.
Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas
Oakdale Facility, Oakdale, La.
St. Philip Neri, Kinder, La.
St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La.
J. Donald Pearce, SJ
Birth: 1925
Ordination: 1959
Status of Individual: Deceased 2016
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
Removed from Ministry: Retired from Ministry in 2003 due to poor health
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Loyola University, New Orleans
Corpus Christi Minor Seminary, Corpus Christi, Texas
Gesù Parish, Miami
Holy Name of Jesus Parish, New Orleans
Norman J. Rogge, SJ
Birth: 1925
Ordination: 1956
Status of Individual: Deceased 2009
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.
St. Charles Parish, Grand Coteau, La.
St. Ignatius Church, Mobile, Ala.
St. Patrick Church, Montgomery, La.
Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans
St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La.
Jesuits facing a single allegation who worked in New Orleans at time when removed from ministry (1)
Bernard P. Knoth, SJ
Birth: 1948
Ordination: 1977
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus and Priesthood 2009
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Removed from Ministry: 2003, by the Chicago Province
Pastoral Assignments in this province:
Loyola University, New Orleans (President)
Jesuits with ties to New Orleans who are facing more than one allegation. (3)
Cornelius J. Carr, SJ
(Former New York Province now U.S Northeast Province)
Birth: 1920
Ordination: 1951
Status of Individual: Deceased 2013
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s, 1990s
Removed from Ministry: 2005 (by the New York Province due to allegations they received)
Pastoral Assignment under this province:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Fr. Carr also worked at the following locations. Although they are in the area covered by the New Orleans Province, he was under the jurisdiction of the province of which he was a member, now known as the USA Northeast Province, Society of Jesus:
St. Augustine Cathedral Basilica, St. Augustine, Fla.
Christ the King Church, Jacksonville, Fla.
Alfonso Madrid, SJ
(Province of Mexico)
Birth: 1915
Ordination: 1950
Status of Individual: Deceased 1982
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegations received
Pastoral Assignments in this province:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
San Felipe Church, Albuquerque, N.M.
Our Lady of Guadalupe, San Antonio
Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas
Note: The Province of Mexico staffed St. Ignatius Parish in El Paso, Texas; Madrid worked there under the Province of Mexico.
Claude L. Ory, SJ (Brother)
(Former New Orleans Province, now Maryland Province)
Birth: 1938
Ordination: N/A (Jesuit Brother)
Status of Individual: Member of Maryland Province; removed from ministry and lives under supervision
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Removed from Ministry: 2007
Pastoral Assignments:
Spring Hill College / Jesuit House of Studies, Mobile, Ala.
Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
St. John's Parish, Shreveport, La.
Loyola University, New Orleans
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta
Loyola College, Baltimore
Jesuits with ties to New Orleans named as suspected abusers by other provinces, regions, archdioceses or dioceses (2)
Charles Bartles, SJ
Birth: 1936
Ordination: 1965
Status of Individual: Deceased 1993
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s or 1980s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when listed
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Campion College, Kingston, Jamaica
Marist High School, Atlanta
Alaska Mission (Oregon Province)
Immaculate Conception Church, Bethel, Alaska
St. Ann Church, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Instituto Souza, Campinas, Brazil
(Times-Picayune obituary describes him as a New Orleans resident who organized programs to treat alcohol addiction in the city while being an associate pastor at St. Ann Church. He was accused in a claim brought against the Diocese of Fairbanks in Alaska, according to documents filed in a 2010 bankruptcy organization.)
Thomas J. Hattrel, S.J.
Birth: 1922
Ordination: 1952
Status of Individual: Deceased 1988
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s while applied to the Oregon Province
Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Immaculate Conception Grade School, Fairbanks, Alaska
St. Ignatius Church, Alakanuck, Alaska
Benjamin Wren, SJ
Birth: 1931
Ordination: 1961
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1996; Deceased 2006
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s-1980s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – no longer a Jesuit, deceased when allegation received Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Dallas
Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
Loyola University, New Orleans
Sophia University, Tokyo, Japan
Loyola University, New Orleans
Community of John the Evangelist, New Orleans