In this week's episode: There's more news in the 2019 governor's race, including the entrance of one of Louisiana's five members of Congress, and Advocate political columnist Stephanie Grace helps sort it out. Cedric Floyd, a longtime lightning rod on the Jefferson Parish School Board, lost badly in a runoff Saturday, and reporter Faimon Roberts explains the underlying struggles on that board. Last, Keith Spera, The Advocate's music critic, looks ahead to 2019's Jazzfest, and in particular whether widespread rumors that the Rolling Stones will play the fest for the first time are solid.

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 10: Governor's race solidifies; Floyd off JP school board; Stones at Jazzfest?

