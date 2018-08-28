St. John the Baptist Parish officials announced late Tuesday that they planned to shut off water to around 17,000 customers in LaPlace so crews could make repairs to a water main that was damaged by a contractor. The taps were expected go dry at 10 p.m. and stay that way for up to eight hours.
The shut off will be followed by a boil water advisory, which will stay in effect until the repairs are complete and water samples are deemed safe by the Louisiana Office of Public Health. Water tests typically take about 24 hours to complete.
Parish spokeswoman Baileigh Rebowe Helm said the problem started around 5 p.m. Monday when a contractor working the intersection of La. 673 and La. 628 accidentally severed a large water pipe, puncturing a hole through the pipe itself.
Repairing it is a “tedious task” since the water pipe also has gas lines around it.
During a boil water advisory, residents should not drink water or use it to make ice or brush their teeth unless they boil it for a minute first. Those with compromised immune systems should not use water from their taps to wash their hands, shower or bathe, and parents should make sure that infants and young children do not swallow water when they bathe.