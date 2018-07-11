It's no secret that New Orleans is a cultural hub rife with talented artists and a rich history unlike any other city. However, travel website Travel + Leisure and its users have acknowledged the Big Easy as the No. 2 travel destination in the U.S.
Comfortably beating out in-demand vacation spots such as Boston, Honolulu and New York City, New Orleans ranked just shy of two points behind Charleston, South Carolina.
According to the T+L website, survey developed by site editors and a research firm asked respondents to rate cities' transportation services, hotels and tour operators and, when applicable, cruise lines and islands.
New Orleans was joined by seven other Southern cities total, a result that the site chalks up to the cities' "charm offensive."
Overall, the top 15 travel cities were noted for their ability to "seduce" readers "with their charisma and friendliness."
Click here to see how New Orleans stacks up.