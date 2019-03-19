The Sewerage & Water Board has not collected more than $134 million in charges racked up by customers over the last three years, money that amount to almost half the operating budget of the financially ailing agency.

City Council members have questioned the amount owed to the utility for months and S&WB officials confirmed the numbers at a committee meeting Tuesday. But they said they would need to do more research to determine how much of that money was actually due to unpaid bills, rather than errors or other issues.

The issue of money owed to the S&WB is particularly fraught at the moment since Mayor LaToya Cantrell is currently negotiating with state officials in hopes of securing a $75 million cash infusion for the utility. The administration has argued that money, along with $40 million a year the administration is seeking to redirect from tourism and hospitality agencies, is needed to put the S&WB on stable financial footing.

Council members said those arguments would be undermined -- and support from state officials would be lost -- if it seemed the S&WB was letting collectible debts slip through its grasp.

“We’re talking about $140 million being on the table and we’re asking for people to come save us?” Councilman Jason Williams asked.

S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban confirmed that the utility is owed the money, which amounts to almost as much as the sewer system bills in an entire year. He told council members that the utility had made progress in improving its billing system to ensure bills are accurate, including hiring more meter readers, improving their routes and taking steps to ensure there were not problems with the meters themselves.

But, he said, he did not have more answers on the money the S&WB is owed at the moment, and might not have those answers until this summer.

Councilwoman Helena Moreno said answers were needed far sooner.

“There could be $140 million on the table right now, and I think we need answers like next week as to whether that number is accurate,” Councilwoman Helena Moreno said. "And then when we have an accurate number, do everything possible to collect."